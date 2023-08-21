GOSHEN — During the spring 2023 semester, Goshen College and Greencroft Communities began partnering in a new program, Maple Fellows, to place Goshen College students in various organizational jobs at Greencroft Goshen while also earning money towards their tuition.
Six students participated in the first semester of the program last spring and a new cohort will begin the official first full year of the fellowship this fall. Designed to provide another opportunity for GC students to gain hands-on experience in professional fields they are interested in, Maple Fellows is a year-long fellowship program that helps prepare them for life after college.
“This program offers a great opportunity for our students to learn about an organization by becoming an active member of their workforce and community,” said Dave Kendall, director of career networks. “It’s also a fantastic way to earn funds toward tuition while learning new skills that will help in life and career.”
At Greencroft, fellows began with certified nursing assistant training and certification and then served in a variety of different capacities, such as in client relations, nursing, social work, pastoral care/counseling, psychology, communication or business/accounting.
“The Maple Fellows program helped me develop my ability to work with a team and taught me the importance of empathy in my career,” said Olivia Gibson, a junior nursing major from Highland, Indiana. “I know this program will help me become a better nurse.”
In the future, the college plans to expand Maple Fellows to other local organizations, providing students with the opportunity to gain real-word experience in various fields.