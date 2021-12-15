GOSHEN — Goshen College graduates, siblings Joshua and Caleb Liechty, and their sister Bekah won season 21 of NBC's The Voice competition Tuesday night.
They were the first group to win the title.
Joshua and Caleb performed together and on their own on GC stages throughout their college experience, according to information from the college.
The trio from Ohio perform under the name “Girl Named Tom.” On Tuesday, four of their songs were on iTunes Top 10 Songs Chart, including “The Chain” as #1, according to information from Goshen College.
The trio was coached on the show by Kelly Clarkson. Their final performance featured them singing Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me."
Caleb told Entertainment Tonight, "We weren't sure reality TV was for us. But we fell in love with it when we got here. And we really were like, 'OK, we wanna win this thing.'"
Girl Named Tom finished ahead of Team Blake's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham.
"We're speechless," Caleb told ET. "It's been amazing, the outpouring of love from the fans. That's something we're gonna take with us forever."
For their win, the siblings will receive $100,000 and a recording contract.
Tuesday night the trio shared on Twitter that they were leaving for their Ohio home as soon as possible to be with their father, who has cancer.
"As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery," the statement said. "The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room. No matter the result on Tuesday night, we will be flying back to them as soon as possible."
They also said their experience on The Voice made them feel joyful and blessed "by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other."
"Thank you to everyone at The Voice and everyone listening now for continuing to love and care for the suffering. We have felt your compassion and humanity throughout this whole process. Not only do you believe in us, we believe in you. Keep being positive, hope-filled beams of light in every corner of the world."
