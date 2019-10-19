BENTON — The life of a historical reenactor generally doesn’t seem to be one of solitude. Many camps at such events are populated by husbands and wives, or parents and children, or groups of friends — all bound by a shared love of times past.
Visitors — many of them traveling as families themselves — experienced the variety of relationships that tied reenactors together during the 2019 Gathering at Five Medals at River Preserve County Park near Benton this weekend.
The event provided a glimpse at precolonial and frontier lifestyles, spanning a timeline from approximately 1670 through the year of Indiana’s founding in 1816. Participants portrayed hunters, craftspeople, French fur traders, soldiers, Native Americans and more as they would have been seen in the Michiana area of that era, wearing clothing, carrying gear and setting up campsites authentic to the period.
A lot of participants didn’t go it alone.
Mike Linley of Elkhart, wearing a standard infantry uniform, demonstrated the life of a soldier as he addressed a small crowd at his family’s camp. Standing with him were Matthew Barkow of Elkhart and his father, Gary Linley, also in soldier garb.
Mike Linley spoke as part of a family legacy. He’s a third-generation reenactor, raised in the lifestyle by Gary Linley, who himself was raised in it by his father.
Gary Linley said he and his wife have taken Mike and his brother camping period-style since they were boys — meaning they slept in canvas tents similar to those used in the late 1700s, cooked with cast-iron equipment over campfires they made and maintained, used furniture they built and wore early American clothes handmade with materials from that era. This is what they know, and living that lifestyle for those trips became second nature.
“They didn’t call them costumes or uniforms — they were camping clothes. Because we went camping five or six times a summer, and this is what we wore when we go camping,” Gary Linley said.
Linley grew up with a similar experience as his sons. He said his father, who now lives in North Carolina, got into Civil War reenactments in 1958. He then expanded his interest into other early American military eras, such as the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, over the past several decades and is still an active reenactor.
Preserving history as it was and sharing a glimpse into it help drive Linley to attend events like Five Medals.
“One of the things that we try to do is, there are a lot of misconceptions about history, and so we live it as close to reality as we know. And then try to educate people on what they think they understand that’s wrong and what they don’t know to fill in the gaps,” Linley said.
Walking around the event Saturday, visitors would have seen other reenactor families like Catherine Brouwer and her daughter, Charlotte, of Carroll County. They posed as British ladies in dresses similar to styles of the Seven Years’ War from the mid-1700s.
Kevin Mallory of Plymouth and his wife had a tent where they sold trade silver. He conversed with father-son reenactors Greg Mellinger and Mason Mellinger, both of Middlebury, throughout the afternoon.
Greg Mellinger said he’s participated in reenactments for about the past 17 years. At one time a spectator, he was drawn in by reenactor friends he made who encouraged him to try it out. A fellow history buff, Mason soon followed his father onto the scene.
The Mellingers wore outfits indicative of hunters, including Greg’s wide-brimmed hat and Mason in what he called a capote, or a long cloak with a hood.
“It’s addictive, you know. The more stuff you have, the more you learn. And then we do demonstrations and so on and so forth to teach the public and people what it was like. We call it living history,” Greg Mellinger said. “You’re not only talking about it — you can see it, feel it, touch it, smell it.”
