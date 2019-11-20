GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Lassus Handy Dandy gas station and convenience store at the site of the former Pletcher Motor Company on the city’s west side took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to requests for a variety of alley and easement vacations, parcel rezonings and a Planned Unit Development preliminary site plan for the targeted property, made up of about 1.75 acres of real estate on the northwest corner of Indiana Avenue and U.S. 33/Pike Street, just west of the KFC restaurant.
According to the petition, LB Goshen Holdings, an affiliate of Lassus Bros. Oil Inc. of Fort Wayne, is in the process of acquiring the real estate, which includes the former Pletcher Motor property at 1001 W. Pike St., a nearby property at 305 N. Indiana Ave., and a vacant residential lot on High Street located just to the west of the 305 N. Indiana Ave. property, all of which are owned by Rodney Pletcher. Also included in the real estate bid is a residential property at 311 N. Indiana Ave. owned by Michael Prough, and a residential property at 312 High St. owned by Joerg and Jill Mueller.
As planned, Lassus intends to invest approximately $3.5 million to redevelop the site and build a new Lassus Handy Dandy gas and convenience store with food service.
SOME DETAILS
“The proposed Lassus Handy Dandy convenience store will be approximately 5,700 square feet, with eight to 10 employees and contain an Elmo’s Pizza & Subs with inside seating for approximately 30 guests,” the petition states. “A pick-up window is located at the northeast end of the building, primarily to support phone-in and online ordering. The proposed front fuel canopy will have seven fuel dispensers to serve up to 14 vehicles, with 36-inch by 48-inch illuminated fuel price signs at the front corners.”
The petition notes that the store’s parking lot will be a combination of concrete and asphalt, and will include parking for approximately 44 cars, not including cars parked at the fueling canopy.
According to the petition, the residential lots at 305 N. Indiana Ave., 312 High St. and 311 N. Indiana Ave. will be re-zoned from Residential R-2 to Commercial B-3 so that the Lassus PUD will be entirely a B-3 PUD.
“The property at 311 N. Indiana will remain a residential use for an indeterminate time, but will be part of the Lassus PUD and rezoned to Commercial B-3 for possible future parking or other use related to the Handy Dandy store,” the petition states.
THE COMPANY
Sam Schenkel, vice president of real estate and development for Lassus Bros., noted that Lassus, founded in 1925, is a fourth generation family-owned business that operates 37 Lassus Handy Dandy convenience stores throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
“We believe we have produced a retail development opportunity that will improve and enhance both the immediate neighborhood, and the Goshen community,” Schenkel said of the proposal prior to Tuesday’s vote. “Lassus looks forward to being a new member of this Goshen community by providing a welcoming, friendly and fresh convenience store with quality food and fuels.”
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to forward the request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
According to Schenkel, should the City Council ultimately approve the request, LB Goshen Holdings expects to close on the property’s purchase right after the holidays, start some demolition over the winter, start putting foundations in the ground in April, and hopefully be finished and open for business sometime in October.
