GOSHEN — A gas main break resulted in the closing of a portion of Main Street Friday afternoon.
Main Street between Clinton and Pike streets closed Friday for a "minimum of two hours" for repairs by NIPSCO beginning around 1 p.m., according to a social media post by Goshen police.
NIPSCO personnel stated they may have to cut off the gas feed, which would affect properties south of the railroad tracks and from Main Street to the east side city limits, police added. This would also extend the time needed to repair the damage.
