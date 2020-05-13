Gas line break closes key throroughfare, forces evacuations

GOSHEN — A broken gas line shut down Pike Street west of downtown Goshen and forced the evacuation of businesses along the corridor for hours Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the situation around 1:30 p.m.
A piece of equipment apparently failed on an 8-inch pipe during a project on Pike between Indiana Avenue and High Street, said Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, citing NIPSCO representatives. He said a hole opened in a 2-inch section of the pipe, releasing gas at a pressure of 200 pounds per square inch.
Mayor Jeremy Stutzman said a contractor hired by the state was doing work at the site where the main broke.
Sink estimated NIPSCO would need six to eight hours to fix the pipe since repair equipment had to be brought in for the work.
As a result of the break, Pike Street was closed for about a mile from Chicago Avenue, past where it bends and becomes Elkhart Road, to about Bashor Road. Vehicles packed Chicago Avenue as they detoured around the closure.
Several restaurants and businesses along Pike were closed and evacuated, with about 900 to 1,000 people affected.
“We have evacuated from Pike Street north of Chicago Avenue, starting at Chicago and Pike, to Riverside, and then south to Lincoln Avenue out to Riverside,” Sink said.
Sink estimated 12 to 14 businesses closed during the situation. Kroger and Dollar General in the Trinity Square shopping plaza appeared to remain open.
Emergency responders set up an incident command post at Trinity Square during the situation.
“We’re going to set up unified command with GPD and Goshen engineering and Goshen fire to just continue to manage this scenario,” Sink said.
The smell of natural gas permeated neighborhoods near the break, and a large whooshing sound could be heard coming from the site.
