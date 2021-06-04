I cannot be more proud of our local Master Gardeners.
This is a group of people who really want the community to learn about gardening, and to have fun doing it. One of their chief projects, the 2021 Garden Tour, will be held on Saturday, June 26, in the Bristol area, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a true labor of love and giving back to the community.
It has not been an easy year. Their 2020 Tour was cancelled due to COVID, and much planning went up in smoke. Yet they persevered, like many of you, taking their meetings online, adjusting for the new conditions, and now, they have a wonderful and safe outdoor event planned for our area.
The Master Gardeners have been working to make this a safe and enjoyable event and COVID safety precautions will reflect the guidelines at the time of the tour, and may supersede previous statements.
There are seven homes on the 2021 tour, all within a few miles of the Bristol area. The hospitality center will be at the Bristol United Methodist Church and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Locally crafted, unique gardening items will be offered there for sale. No ticket is needed for the hospitality center.
Tickets may be purchased via credit card in advance on their website for $11 at michianamastergardeners.com through June 24. The ticket price on the day of the tour is $13.
Ticket books can also be purchased in person for $10 per person at the following locations through noon on June 25. In Bristol — Camille’s Floral Shop; Baily Auto Parts, Feed and Farm Supply; Elkhart — Linton’s Enchanted Gardens; Ron Martin Seed and Supply; Wellfield Botanic Garden; West View Florist; Goshen — Bee Season Floristry; Elkhart County Extension office; Middlebury — Turkey Creek Farm and Garden Center; Varns and Hoover Hardware; Mishawaka — McKinley Terrace Garden Center; Wakarusa — Richmond Feed.
The Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association holds this event in cooperation with the Purdue Extension Office in Elkhart County. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward beautification projects and educational opportunities in Elkhart County communities.
For more information about the Master Gardener program, contact Elkhart County Extension at 574/533-0554 or visit michianamastergardeners.com.
