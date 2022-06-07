SOUTH BEND — In acknowledgment of the beautiful Fernwood Botanical Gardens located in Niles, Michigan, The History Museum is holding a presentation regarding the past, present, and future of this garden along with a tour of the Historic Oliver Gardens.
This Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm event takes place at 1:30 p.m. July 6 at the History Museum, 808 W. Washington St., South Bend. The presentation is given by Fernwood Botanical Garden’s Director of Education Michelle McCoskey. She covers the history behind the property, which was started in 1941 by Kay and Walter Boydston. It has expanded outdoors, and continues to expand indoors with new educational spaces.
Those interested in this event will need to reserve a spot of the garden tour by July 5. Admission is $1 for members or $3.
For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org