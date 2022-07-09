Garden talk- plants and pandemics set for today
ELKHART — Ruthmere is hosting a Garden Series program. “How Plants and Flowers Have Been Used Historically During Pandemics” will be presented by Master Gardner Gwen Ferland.
It will take place on 2 p.m. today at Ruthmere’s Greenhouse, 302 E. Beardsley Ave. The main topic of this program is to learn about how plants heal and help with diseases, a news release stated.
Included with this program, is an inside look at the greenhouse conservatory which was once used in the 1910s and ‘20s by Elizabeth Beardsley.
Regular tours are also provided of the Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House. Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday every hour and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.