Love a good garage sale deal?
ELKHART — The public is invited to visit the seventh annual Name Your Price Garage Sale fundraiser, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Shepherd’s Cove, located at 347 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart.
All stock on the floor will be available for the event, including clothing, household items, toys, books, tapes and CDs and knickknacks. There will be many new and unopened items, according to information from the agency. The furniture and large baby item selection is also included, but only fair market price is expected for those items.
In addition, there will be a craft and bake sale in the lobby.
The agency's news release states proceeds from the sale will go to help pay for a new roof for Shepherd's Cover and to keep its doors open. The roof on the donated building needed extensive repairs and, three years ago, a new roof was put on at a cost of $104,000.
The loan for the new roof is due by December. If that loan is not paid off by that time, Shepherd's Cover may lose the building.
There is still a balance of $47,000 on the loan and ongoing fundraisers are planned to reach that goal, including a Hacienda Gives Back Fiesta night Tuesday at the Elkhart restaurant. Token coupons may be downloaded online or picked up at Sunday's sale.
“We have been very blessed with donations this year,” Sharlee Morain, executive director, said. “With those, we can both help families in need, and also raise money to keep our doors open.”
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is supplied by donations, which are distributed to families in need.
Clients may visit once a month and shop for as much as they need for free. There is no income verification, but a picture ID is required. Clients may only get one piece of furniture a year, but an ID and Social Security Card is required for that.
Donations are currently accepted by appointment. In addition, only children’s clothing, personal care items and new items for the Christmas program are being accepted.
Call 574-226-0261 to arrange a drop-off time. For more information, visit www.shepherds-cove.org or visit the agency's Facebook page.
