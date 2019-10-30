Goshen police received reports Tuesday that someone painted gang graffiti on the side of The Depot, 1013 Division St., on a building at Thompson’s Towing, 1407 Chicago Ave., and on a building at 701 N. Riverside Blvd.
THEFTS
• Philip Myers reported to Goshen police his residence at 806 Colorado St., Goshen, was burglarized Tuesday.
• Melissa Gonzales of Goshen reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was stolen from a storage unit at in the 3300 block of Peddler’s Village Road.
ASSAULTS
• A Goshen mother reported to Goshen police Tuesday that her 16-year-old daughter was hit in the head by the girl's ex-boyfriend. The teen sought treatment for an injury at Goshen Hospital, the report states.
• A 40-year-old woman reported she was groped Tuesday at 4:06 p.m. while walking in the 400 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Police did not report the age or sex of the assailant. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Anthony Metzger, 28, 35572 U.S. 33, Goshen, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday at 1st Source Bank, 101 S. Main St., by Goshen police on charges of counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine.
Also arrested on charges of possession of counterfeit checks and four Elkhart County warrants was Maria Hernandez Faller, 29, 114 Wagner Ave., Elkhart.
Police said Metzger and Faller were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 15-year-old male as arrested at an Alpine Fir Lane address Tuesday on charges of battery, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and being incorrigible. The teen was taken by Goshen police to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.