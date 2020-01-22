GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday approved an updated five-year project funding plan for the city’s Consolidated River Race, Southeast and Lippert/Dierdorff TIF districts.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, the five-year project funding plan for the city’s various TIF districts is updated annually utilizing a review committee made up of city redevelopment staff. Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a tool that allows municipalities to promote economic development by earmarking property tax revenue from increases in assessed values within a designated district.
As part of that update process, the committee looks through a list of compiled projects and discusses which could potentially be added to the five-year capital plan, assuming funding is available.
Those projects are then scored by the committee, who look at things such as available cash flow and existing projects to determine which potential projects should be deemed highest priority, and thus added to the plans.
“So this capital plan is by far the biggest plan that we’ve developed in quite some time. We’ve added 19 new projects,” Hutsell told the commission. “And a reminder for all of you: no projects listed in this plan will move forward without further approval from anyone on the Redevelopment Commission. Everything comes back prior to bidding, prior to any agreements for design, anything like that. So, this is putting it into the plan, but before it goes further, it will have further action for all of you.”
Additionally, Hutsell noted the timelines and estimates for project costs listed in the updated plan are all subject to change.
“We did our best to plug in numbers and fit them into the timeline that worked. But, as always, they may shift, and most likely will shift to some degree,” she said. “And a reminder: our goal is always to find a balance between the road and infrastructure projects, the quality of life projects, and then the development assistance projects. So ... you’ll see that we have a good mix this year.”
RIVER RACE TIF
According to Hutsell, a total of 10 new projects were added to the Consolidated River Race funding plan during the most recent update. A breakdown of those projects is as follows:
PROJECT 1
The first new project is the Pike Street Water Main Extension.
Details of the project include replacement of the existing 10-inch water main with a new 24-inch main from along Pike Street to the Chicago Avenue intersection. The goal of the project is to eliminate the water restriction that exists within the corridor.
Total cost of the project has been estimated at $210,000, $25,000 of which will be for design, and $185,000 for construction.
Construction on the project is slated to begin sometime in 2022.
PROJECT 2
The second project is the Parks Department Maintenance Facility.
Details for the project include construction of a new maintenance facility adjacent to the new Goshen Parks & Recreation Department offices at 524 E. Jackson St. The goal of the project is to replace the existing facility north of Shanklin Parks on the west side of the Goshen millrace.
According to Hutsell, the plan would be for the Redevelopment Commission to contribute the land and assist in funding the new facility.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $800,000, with $350,000 coming from the commission.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2021.
PROJECT 3
The third project added to the plan is the West Jefferson Streetscape.
Details for the project include reconstruction of West Jefferson Street from Main Street to Third Street utilizing block pavers to address stormwater restrictions. The project will also include sidewalk and streetscape improvements, with the potential for improved parking configuration along the corridor.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $600,000, $100,000 of which will be for design, and $500,000 for construction.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2022.
PROJECT 4
The fourth new project is the Ninth Street Corridor Sidewalks.
Details for the project include removal and replacement of several sidewalks that are in poor condition, as well as construction of new sidewalks where sections are missing.
According to Hutsell, funding for the project will be provided over the course of three years beginning in 2020.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $375,000.
PROJECT 5
The fifth new project added is the Blackport Boardwalk/Sidewalk project.
Details of the project include an evaluation of sidewalk and/or boardwalk options for Blackport Drive from Monroe Street to Lincoln Avenue. The goal of the project is to provide a safe pedestrian connection, though various factors make it expensive and complicated.
According to Hutsell, MACOG funding will be applied for once a decision is made on the best solution for the project.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $50,000, with construction slated to begin in 2020.
PROJECT 6
The sixth new project is the Millrace Canal — Levee Condition Analysis.
According to Hutsell, the last evaluation of the canal levee from Plymouth Avenue to Madison Street was completed in 2012 and needs to be updated.
Hutsell noted the plan is for redevelopment staff to procure a consultant to re-evaluate any changes to the levee’s condition over the past eight years.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $30,000.
The project is set to be completed in 2020.
PROJECT 7
The seventh new project added is the Bike Path Installation project from Monroe Street to Fidler Pond.
Details of the project include construction of a multi-use trail from Monroe Street to Fidler Pond, with construction focused along the west edge of the railroad and Rock Run Creek.
Hutsell noted that completion of the project will be contingent upon receiving funding from MACOG.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $956,928, with the city responsible for $159,488 of that cost.
PROJECT 8
The eighth new project added is the Dierdorff Lift Station/Sewer Extension.
Details of the project include installation of a gravity sewer main from Along Plymouth Avenue from 14th Street to Lincolnway East in 2023; installation of a gravity sewer main along Lincolnway East from Plymouth to Dierdorff Road in 2024; and abandonment of the existing lift station at Dierdorff and Lincolnway East.
According to Hutsell, the plan is contingent on INDOT moving forward with a planned Lincolnway East reconstruction project.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million, $250,000 of which will be for design and $1.35 million for construction.
PROJECT 9
The ninth new project is the Sidewalk Construction project for College Avenue and Lincolnway East.
Details of the project include construction of new sidewalks for the east side of Lincolnway East from Monroe Street to College Avenue, with construction contingent on INDOT’s planned Lincolnway East reconstruction project.
Additionally, the project includes construction of new sidewalks on the north side of College Avenue from Ninth Street to 15th Street.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $750,000, with construction set to being in 2023.
PROJECT 10
The final new project added to the plan is the Madison Street Bridge — Evaluation of Improvement Options project.
According to Hutsell, the current bridge can only accommodate one-lane traffic, and is only rated for 12-ton vehicles due to the bridge condition.
However, as development along the Goshen millrace continues at a rapid pace, the bridge needs to be upgraded in order to accommodate the increase in foot and vehicular traffic that has come along with the development.
Details of the project include exploring the various bridge alternatives that exist, the costs of which can vary significantly.
Total cost of the study, which is set to be completed in 2020, is projected at about $50,000.
SOUTHEAST TIF
According to Hutsell, there were six projects added to the city’s Southeast TIF during the recent update. Those projects include:
PROJECT 1
The first new project added to the TIF plan is the South Wellfield Improvements plan.
Details of the project include replacing the screen on the city’s Well #12 at a cost of $300,000; replacing the motor on well #14 at a cost of $200,000; and conducting an evaluation of land south of C.R. 40 to determine suitability of soil, deep aquifer condition and groundwater flow at a cost of $150,000.
This aspect of the plan is set to kick off in 2020.
As for future plans, Hutsell noted that there is the potential for acquisition of six acres of land for development of a future wellfield at a cost of about $350,000. The Redevelopment Commission would then partner with the Goshen Utilities Department to construct a new wellfield at a cost of about $3 million.
PROJECT 2
The second new project added to the Southeast TIF plan is the Waterford Commons — Phase I project.
Details of the project include design and construction of the first phase of a new industrial development south of ArdmorCourt.
The project also includes an evaluation of developer funded infrastructure improvements with TIF reimbursement or
commission funded infrastructure improvements to facilitate industrial growth.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.15 million, $150,000 of which will be for design and $1 million for construction.
PROJECT 3
The third project added to the plan is the New Fire Station project.
Details of the project include the design and construction of a new fire station on the south side of the city to replace the existing College Avenue Station.
According to Hutsell, the idea is to locate the new station in an area that will reduce station service area overlap, thus improving the fire rating and insurance rates for the community.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $6.2 million, with $2.7 million of that cost being provided by the Redevelopment Commission.
Construction is planned for 2022.
PROJECT 4
The fourth project added to the plan is the Winona Trail Extension.
According to Hutsell, the plan involves partnering with Bethany Christian Schools to create a trail extension in conjunction with their new sports facility project. As part of that plan, there will be a continuation of the Winona Trail across the railroad tracts to connect with the residential development to the southeast.
Total cost of the project has been estimated at $85,000, with construction set for 2020.
PROJECT 5
The fifth project added is the Sidewalk Construction — Lincolnway East project.
Details of the project include constructing new sidewalks along Lincolnway East from College Avenue to C.R. 138, though Hutsell noted construction of the project is contingent upon INDOT’s planned Lincolnway East road project.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $750,000, with construction slated to begin in 2023.
PROJECT 6
Last to be added to the TIF plan is the Dierdorff Road Reconstruction project.
Details of the project include the full depth reconstruction of Dierdorff Road from College Avenue south to C.R. 40.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $2.65 million, $300,000 of which will be for design and $2.35 million for construction.
Construction is slated for 2023.
LIPPERT/DIERDORFF TIF
Rounding out the updated plans Tuesday was the Lippert/Dierdorff TIF plan.
According to Hutsell, there were three projects added to the plan during the recent update. Those projects include:
PROJECT 1
First to be added to the plan is the Stormwater Master Plan.
Details of the project include analysis of existing stormwater issues within the area and development of a master plan to address stormwater to allow for future development.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $50,000, with work to begin in 2021.
PROJECT 2
Next to be added to the TIF plan is the Bike Path Installation — Fidler Pond to College Avenue project.
Details of the project include construction of a multi-use trail from Fidler Pond to College Avenue, with the trail running along the west edge of Rock Run Creek.
According to Hutsell, construction of the project is contingent upon receiving funding from MACOG.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.23 million, with the city responsible for paying about $204,000.
Design work for the project is currently slated to begin in 2024.
PROJECT 3
Last to be added to the TIF plan is the Sidewalk Construction (College & Dierdorff) project.
Details of the project include construction of new sidewalks along College Avenue and Dierdorff Road where there are missing sections.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $85,000, with construction set to begin in 2023.
