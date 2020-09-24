GOSHEN — A third doctor’s opinion will be sought on the question of whether an Elkhart man would be mentally competent to stand trial in the murder case against him.
Charles Bussard, 30, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday while he faces allegations he shot and killed his uncle in Bristol five years ago.
Bussard’s attorney, Jeffery Majerek, said reports from two doctors appointed to perform psychiatric evaluations showed one doctor found Bussard competent for trial, while the other found him not competent.
Majerek asked for a third doctor to be appointed to conduct an evaluation, which should serve as a tie-breaker.
Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the request and appointed a new doctor. He then scheduled a hearing to be held on the findings after the next evaluation is completed.
Bussard is accused of shooting Byron Bussard, 45, to death in the house the two shared with Charles’ father along C.R. 23 in Bristol in January 2015. Police soon investigated Byron Bussard’s disappearance, but without finding his body, he was deemed missing.
Five years to the day after the shooting, on Jan. 22, Charles Bussard contacted police about the case. He then admitted during an interview to shooting his uncle and was arrested, investigators said.
His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021.
COMPETENCY EVALUATION
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Rex Horton, 35, of Bristol appeared for a hearing on competency evaluations he underwent in an attempted murder case.
Horton is accused of shooting and seriously injuring Victor Kibit of Goshen outside the Speedway gas station at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 on April 19. Investigators said Horton was carrying a shotgun and contemplating suicide at the time.
Majerek, said he’s received a report from one evaluation to determine Horton’s mental competency to stand trial. Majerek is still waiting to receive the report from a second evaluation.
With Horton’s trial scheduled to begin Oct. 19, Majerek asked to postpone the case while he awaits the other report.
Christofeno reschedule the trial for March 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.