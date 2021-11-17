Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Ruth A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., CYC, Centreville, Michigan

Nancy R. Habig, 1 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES THURSDAY

Judy A. Slabach, 10:30 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee

Mary A. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Alvin Beecy, Jr. residence, 5355 W. 400 South, Topeka

Paul A. Wagler, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 58783 C.R. 43, Middlebury

Penny A. Sprowl, 6 p.m., Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, Sturgis, Michigan

SERVICES FRIDAY

Donald E. Weaver, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart

W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris

Ethan Garner Whitehead, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

