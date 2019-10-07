GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners prescribed a big dose of funding to treat the Health Department’s leaky roof.

During their meeting Monday, the commissioners approved a request to move $110,000 from the county’s general fund for the repair project.

Leaks in the roof of the Lincoln Center, where the Elkhart County Health Department is based, prompted the commissioners to declare an emergency for the building at 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, last month. The move helped fast-track the process to have the approximately 30-year-old roof replaced.

The funding request was one of the next steps for the project.

“And we have one really unhappy doctor here,” joked County Administrator Jeff Taylor as he made the request.

Taylor was referring to Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county health commissioner, who sat in the audience during the commissioners meeting. She chimed in that many other people in the Lincoln Center are also unhappy with the leaks.

The county hired Middlebury-based Green Improvements to lead the roof-replacement project. Bruce MacLachlan, the county’s buildings and grounds director, said the work is already underway, and he expected it to take a couple weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The project, which Green Improvements quoted at nearly $102,000, calls for tearing off the top layer of the building’s roof and replacing it with a white PVC polymer membrane, as well as repairing a portion of the roof’s sub-base.

FOOD SERVICE AND LEGAL EXPENSES

The commissioners also accepted for consideration a proposal from Summit Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to provide lunch meals for juvenile offenders.

Sheriff Jeff Siegel said the service will cover those who have been waived out of Juvenile Detention and are in custody at the Elkhart County Jail.

The proposal’s apparent cost was $3.17 per meal. The cost will be covered with assistance from a state and federal reimbursement agreement through the national school lunch program, according to County Attorney Craig Busche.

Summit is already the jail’s overall food provider, Siegel said.

The sheriff’s office will review the proposal before it’s approved.

In another vote, the commissioners approved a request to appropriate $100,000 to cover legal expenses for the rest of the year.

Taylor said the budget for such costs is running low and needs replenished.

“There’s nothing in particular that’s gone wrong,” Taylor said. “There’s no increase in the fees or anything. They’re just using more legal services.”

The money was moved from the county’s general fund.