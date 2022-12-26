ELKHART — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have awarded Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc. $497,466 for new construction of eight units for homeownership under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program Homebuyer program.
“Affordable options for homeownership are crucial to ensuring Hoosiers can thrive in the community of their choice,” Crouch said in a news release. “We are excited to continue making homeownership attainable for Hoosier families, and we are pleased to make this investment to Habitat for Humanity to continue their important work.”
IHCDA’s HOME program provides funding to develop affordable housing for low-to-moderate income households, including the new construction or rehabilitation of units to support homeownership. HOME Homebuyer funding is available to nonprofits and local units of government with applications being accepted on a rolling basis. Applicants may request up to $500,000 per application.
“IHCDA is proud to help Hoosier families achieve the goal of homeownership — we share Habitat for Humanity’s passion for building strong communities and strong families through safe and affordable housing options,” said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA. “We’re proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc. and support their mission of building homes, communities and hope.”
This is the second award in 2022 for Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc. The first award was approved by the IHCDA Board of Directors earlier this year for the construction of two units for homeownership. Those two units were closed on in mid-December, giving those families the opportunity to be in their new homes before the holidays. The second award will fund eight units, including six three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units in Elkhart.
“We are thrilled to have received this funding, not only for what it means for our work but, most importantly, for the eight future homebuyers who will experience the empowerment of home ownership and the joy of hope realized,” said Greg Conrad, president and executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc.
Since April 1, 2019, IHCDA has funded 45 HOME Homebuyer units including 29 units across the state in 2022. The IHCDA Board of Directors approved eight HOME awards in 2022, representing four Habitat for Humanity affiliates and four Community Development Housing Organizations.