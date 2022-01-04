GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved the money to begin a rate study and a survey design construction inspection for a sewage project in Foraker and Southwest that has been a longtime in the making.
Commissioner’s president Suzie Weirick said it’s been 20 years that the county has been talking about creating a sanitary sewer system for the residents of those communities.
She said that because of the illicit discharge of waste, something has to be done or the county will be forced to do it.
The commissioners approved an additional appropriation request from the American Rescue Plan Fund for $1.25 million. Of that $50,000 will go toward the rate study to be done by Baker Tilly. The other $1.2 million will be used for the inspection by South Bend-based consultant Lochmueller Group Inc.
The project needs to be soil-ready by June 1, County Administrator Jeff Taylor told the commissioners.
There is also a $1.8 million grant that will help pay for the project.
Weirick, in response to a question asked by commissioner Brad Rogers about meeting with residents, said she wants to have facts available for residents before meeting with them because they’ve been toyed with over the years. She felt it would only be fair.
Back in April 2013, residents of those two areas were sent questionnaires about possible sanitary sewers. These are small, unincorporated areas of the county. The residents, at the time, were mostly against it.
The issue involved is surface water pollution to Yellow Creek near Southwest and Weaver Ditch near Foraker. That ditch drains into Dausman Ditch, which then drains into Turkey Creek. A county study found high levels of E. coli bacteria in Weaver Ditch and Yellow Creek.
In 2013, then-county surveyor Blake Doriot said that in Foraker at least 12 homes were hooked to a sewer pipe that drained into Weaver Ditch. He did not have data on Southwest at that time, but he said locals believe their homes were hooked up to a similar system.
The county proposed at the time to create a sewer system that would use septic systems at the home, which would drain into an aerobic digester system, which would then drain into an absorption field. It was later determined the system was cost-prohibitive.
This new effort involves possibly working with Wakarusa officials on creating solutions. Another possibility would be to consider building a new wastewater treatment plant that would serve both communities and plan for growth.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a rollover allocation of $278,411 for Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership’s 2022 Drug-Free Community Fund. They also approved another rollover allocation of $50,000 for Positively Elkhart County.
An additional appropriation was approved for $300,000 from the Cumulative Bridge Fund to sign the replacement of the C.R. 36 bridge, west of C.R. 11, over Yellow Creek. This is a federal aid project, with the county paying 20% of the cost.
The commissioners approved purchasing two half-ton pickup trucks for the highway department from McCormick Motors at a cost of $31,000 to $32,000 each.
An agreement with the Humane Society of Elkhart County Inc. was approved for animal shelter management and animal control services. The county will pay $220,000 for the services.
The commissioners also approved interlocal agreements between the humane society and other communities in the county. The costs are: Elkhart, $139,150; Goshen, $85,400; Middlebury, $5,940; Wakarusa, $6,600; Bristol, $4,400; and Nappanee, $11,535.
The commissioners gave approval for the Knights of Columbus to use the Elkhart Courthouse property Jan. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. for a pro-life walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.