GOSHEN — Friends, loved ones, neighbors and a large mix of supporters have come forward to help the owners of Common Spirits as they struggle with the start of cancer treatments while their craft cocktail bar remains closed in downtown Goshen.
The hardship hit Jami and Ryan Hawkins as a dual blow over the span of nearly two months. Ryan was diagnosed with cancer in early February, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit Indiana. State orders, in the name of limiting social interactions, forced the couple to close the bar around mid-March, putting them out of business until at least the emergency is lifted.
With no health insurance and their income relatively cut off — though buoyed by federal assistance for small business owners — the 35-year-old Ryan started chemotherapy treatments about a week ago. Family friend and retired local accountant Doug Nisley learned of the situation and offered to help.
Nisley organized a campaign through crowdfunding site GoFundMe.com, calling for community contributions to aid the Hawkins with their medical costs. Donations have since poured in.
As of Tuesday, the fundraiser collected more than $17,600 of a $20,000 goal over the past week and a half. More than 200 donations were made, with many contributions ranging from $20 to $100. Several other donors have pledged amounts of $250 to $500, including one for $1,000, site statistics show.
The Hawkins are blown away by the support, grateful for the help that will shelter them from fearing the crushing weight of their treatment bills.
“We’re not great at asking for help. We’re kind of notorious for that. And so, it’s just been really humbling and awesome to see everybody reach out and help us out,” Jami Hawkins said, as she and Ryan spoke from their home via video stream on Zoom.
They also thanked health care teams at Elkhart General Hospital for helping them navigate treatment plans.
“Having all these health care professionals step up and help us, having the community step up and help us, and our friends and family being there for us hard core — that’s like the only reason that we’re not crumpled up the couch,” Jami said. “They’ve all given us hope and have helped us get through this, and are getting through this. We still have a ways to go.”
Ryan said he has stage 2 testicular cancer after he was diagnosed around early February. The cancer had spread from a testicle to a lymph node. His chemo is aimed at thwarting the lymph node tumor.
“It’s one of the most treatable forms of cancer, which is good news if there is good news,” Ryan Hawkins said.
He estimated, based on what he’d learned, the cancer is about 98% curable. The American Cancer Society’s website shows men with testicular cancer that spread to lymph nodes have a survival rate of approximately 96%.
Weeks of tests, scans and appointments with doctors followed the diagnosis. During that process, COVID-19 reached Indiana. The state went into crisis mode. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued several emergency orders in the name of social distancing, including one directing people to stay home and another that shut down in-person service at restaurants and bars.
The Hawkins had to close Common Spirits along East Lincoln Avenue — a small nightspot in a historic building where Jami specialized in serving artisanal mixed drinks. The couple also had to put down their dog of 14 years. The cancer diagnosis had to share time as a top concern, according to Jami.
“Between our dog being really sick and having to decide what to do with the business, honestly, Ryan’s cancer was kind of in the back of our mind. And then, when it was time to start (chemo), we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! You have cancer,’” she said.
With the bar closed, Ryan said the couple had enough savings to get by for a few weeks. They applied for assistance via the new Paycheck Protection Program through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loan is intended to help small businesses keep workers on payrolls while also helping cover costs such as rent and utilities for eight weeks. The loans will be forgiven if employers meet those conditions.
The Hawkins learned their application for a PPP loan was approved earlier this month.
“That was kind of a huge relief so that we can continue to pay both ourselves and our staff,” Ryan Hawkins said.
While they’re thankful for that assistance, it also comes with a certain risk of uncertainty while the COVID outbreak continues.
“The kind of crappy thing is for restaurants and bars that are applying for this, or utilizing the PPP funds, we don’t know if we’re going to be reopen in eight weeks,” Ryan added. “We might use up all the funds and we’re still not open.”
Ryan’s first round of chemo began last week. He faces nine weeks of treatment. Each session takes about six or seven hours to complete and leave him wiped out.
“Definitely very exhausting. Usually when I get home, I’m ready for a nap. And then I’ll sleep for a couple hours, and then be up for a couple more hours, and then go to bed for the night,” Ryan said.
Money raised through GoFundMe will help cover the expected mounting costs of the treatments.
Nisley said he learned about Ryan Hawkins’ cancer through a friend named Megan Hessl. Having gone through cancer and chemotherapy himself, Nisley said he reached out to help, knowing first-hand the physical and financial struggle of treatment.
“I know what it does for you, and it’s kind of nice when people step in to help out,” Nisley said.
He’d had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and finished treatments nearly three years ago, he said. At the time, people came forward to help him and his family. Now he has the opportunity to pay the Hawkins a similar kindness.
Nisley said he’s heartened by the volume of small donations, which to him shows the giving spirit among residents in Goshen as they band together to give what they can to help someone in need.
“I think it’s a way for people to feel like they’re doing something that’s really worthwhile,” Nisley said.
He named the Hawkins as beneficiaries of the GoFundMe campaign, which will allow the couple to access the contributions and transfer them to a bank or PayPal account when medical bills start coming in, he said.
If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal, Nisley said he’ll look into the possibility of increasing the goal amount or organizing another campaign. He anticipated the chemo bills will exceed $20,000.
“Our initial efforts have helped pay off much of the pre-chemo medical costs,” Nisley stated in a post on the GoFundMe campaign’s page last Friday. “Now Ryan has started chemo, and the costs will now start to pile up.”
Ryan doesn’t think the fundraiser will bring in more than the couple needs. But if there is a surplus, he said he’d pay the remainder forward.
“In that event, then I want to make sure we’re transparent, and anything that might be extra we would pass on to someone else in need,” Ryan Hawkins said.
Staff at Elkhart General Hospital have also worked with him and Jami on setting up financial assistance while they go into treatments without insurance, they said.
“It’s people like that who’ve helped this journey go smoothly and ease our fears,” Jami Hawkins said while thanking doctors and staff.
The start of Ryan’s chemo is when the situation really became real for the two, and they’ve started to process the impact.
“We’ve always just had a hope that everything is always going to work out — it’s kind of like our go-to motto. And it usually does. I mean, sometimes we pull our hair out and freak out, but, there’s no certain way to process things, so, I don’t know, there’s crying, talking,” Jami said.
In addition to health care professionals, Nisley and donors, Jami thanked friends and family who’ve reached out to them. She also thanked those who’ve brought food to the couple through a meal train.
