GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Alumni Plaza at Goshen High School were announced during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
Helping to present the concept for the new Alumni Plaza was Bill Rieth, president of the Goshen Community Schools Foundation, a privately funded educational grant initiative that strives to improve the innovative and creative student experience at GCS.
Founded in 2008 by Goshen High School alumni, the GCS Foundation has been able to raise and distribute more than $130,000 toward educational grants for GCS teachers and their classrooms, Rieth explained.
Given that 2023 will be the 100-year anniversary of Goshen High School at its current location, Rieth noted that he and his fellow members of the GCS Foundation felt that now would be the perfect time to launch a Centennial Gift Campaign to raise funds for a new Alumni Plaza, which as planned would be built between Goshen High School and the football and soccer fields.
Rieth also shared the GCS Foundation mission for the project, which reads as follows: “The Goshen Community Schools Foundation and Goshen Community Schools are launching a Centennial Gift Campaign to raise funds for an Alumni Plaza. The Alumni Plaza will be located adjacent to the Goshen High School soccer and football fields to provide a new community gathering place for students, families, and alumni. The Alumni Plaza will create a place to honor alumni and students as Goshen Community Schools builds for the next century of success.”
According to Rieth, funding for the Alumni Plaza — which is currently projected to cost about $1.6 million — will be raised entirely from individual and business community donations, and thus will not require any funding from Goshen Community Schools.
As currently designed, various levels of patronage will be available, with naming rights for each of those various levels.
Examples included naming rights for the plaza itself, the proposed gateway arches, concessions, ticket booths, plaques, pavers, benches, etc.
In addition, individuals and families will also be able to purchase imprinted bricks which will line the entrance to the plaza.
With the school board’s blessing for proceeding with the campaign officially granted during Monday’s meeting, Rieth said the plan is for fundraising to begin later this month and continue through December of this year.
Should the fundraising campaign prove successful, the plan would then be to break ground on the new Alumni Plaza in the spring of 2023, with completion and a grand opening for the plaza set for August of 2023.
“We really want to make it a showpiece, and really highlight the great stuff that’s happening here in Goshen Community Schools, and at the high school,” Rieth added of the plaza. “And it’s perfect timing. I mean, if we get it going, and we get it done, then we can open during the 100th anniversary of the school.”
Anyone interested in more information about the new Alumni Plaza, or who wishes to make a donation for the project, is asked to contact Rieth via email at riethb@unitedwayec.org, or Michelle Kercher at mkercher@goshenschools.org.
THREE-TIER BUSING
Also Monday, board members voted unanimously to approve a new three-tier busing model for the school corporation previously outlined during the board’s April 11 meeting.
The school corporation’s current busing schedule requires 35 drivers, split between two schedules. Goshen High School, Model Elementary and Chandler Elementary drivers are also running double routes.
Under the new three-tier model, each bus driver will now be required to transport each tier — elementary, junior high and high school along with intermediate — taking about 45 minutes per tier.
With the new plan, the school corporation will be able to decrease the number of students per bus, allowing the district to double buses when drivers are out, and shorten routes. Students in the second tier — high school and intermediate — will not ride together. Buses will be split at that point, hopefully cutting down on disciplinary problems.
To achieve this, however, school start times will need to be adjusted.
Currently, the elementary schools are in class from 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., intermediate is 7:55 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., junior high is 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and high school is 8:25 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Under the three-tier schedule, the elementary start time and drop-off time would be 7:30 a.m., high school and intermediate would be 8:15 a.m., and junior high would be 9 a.m. This, in addition to the removal of all late arrival and early release days, would add 55 minutes to elementary schedules, and 40 minutes to secondary schools on Wednesdays.
The new scheduling will also decrease the total number of hours students are at school for all but the intermediate students, who are currently in attendance for only 6.5 hours, while others range from 7 hours to 7.25 hours.
The state requirement for credit for the day is 5 hours for elementary, and 6 hours for secondary. The three-tier schedule puts each school in attendance for 6.83 hours per day.