NAPPANEE — On Monday evening, with Amy Rosa presiding as deputy mayor, the Nappanee City Council approved funding sources for the Woodview Drive project.
Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight explained that the city was approved for a grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Woodview Drive from Ind. 19 to C.R. 7 back in 2018.
He commented that “the wheels turned slowly” and after years of design, environmental work, utility relocation and acquisition of right of ways the project was finally let out to bid in November. Knight said it needed to come back within 15% of the engineer’s estimate and it didn’t.
Knight said the engineer went back and tweaked a few things and after talks with INDOT, the project was re-let out for bid March 15 and Phend and Brown is the contractor. The city has to have 20% of the $7.2 million project, which is $1,445,496.14.
Knight explained they were proposing taking the funding from the following sources — $1,250,955.62 from a Major Moves Certificate of Deposit that reached maturity, $100,000 from the motor vehicle highway fund, $50,000 from the stormwater fund and $44,540.47 from local roads and streets fund. Knight said with the exception of the CD, which would be liquefied, the other funds will all have “plenty” left after these disbursements.
Council Member Dustin Geyer asked when it needs to be paid and Knight responded that he just received the invoice and if the council approves, he’d be sending the check out in a few days. Council Member Ben Leavitt wondered about the timeline of the project itself but Knight said he wasn’t sure. Rosa suggested that the council be provided with an updated timeline, especially for the newer council members.
After the meeting Knight checked with Street Superintendent Brent Warren, who said the project is expected to be completed the first half of 2024.
Mayoral proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month
The mayors of Elkhart County — Phil Jenkins, Nappanee, Jeremy Stutsman, Goshen and Rod Roberson, Elkhart united to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in their cities. The proclamation reads in part, “Whereas, the Cities of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee are committed to protecting our most vulnerable and ensuring that every child is free from neglect and abuse and experience a healthy, stable childhood, and…”
“Whereas child abuse is 100% preventable and the cost of treating the impacts of child abuse is significantly higher than the cost of preventing it; and whereas early preventative resources and supports are proven methods of reducing child abuse and whereas efforts of CAPS Elkhart has led to a 30% reduction in instances of child abuse over the past 12 years…”
The proclamation went on to state that “children raised in safe, stable and nurturing environments are more likely to enjoy good physical and mental health, succeed academically and socially and achieve economic prosperity…” and stated that educating parents with coping skills and community resources promotes healthier families.
It stated that blue and silver pinwheels are recognized as a symbol of child abuse prevention and said, “On behalf of Elkhart Counties’ children, we join with local authorities, organizations and families leading the efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect..and encourage those who live within these cities to inform themselves of these available resources and support these significant efforts as we work to ensure Elkhart County is the best place to be a child.”