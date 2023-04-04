Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan...Indiana... Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph MI and Branch Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio... Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Defiance and Fulton OH Counties. .Recent heavy rain has resulted in rising water on area rivers. Rain on Wednesday may lead to additional rises. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Expect minor flooding of the Scidmore Park picnic facilities in Three Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&