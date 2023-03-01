SOUTH BEND — The Transportation Technical Advisory Committee of the Michiana Area Council of Governments endorsed two resolutions related to Goshen and Elkhart County at its Wednesday meeting.
Resolution 08-23 approved the shift of funding from Fiscal Year 2025 to Fiscal Year 2026 for work on auxiliary and two-way left turn lanes on College Avenue from U.S. 33 to the railroad tracks, specifically to the east entrance of the Lippert parking lot, as well as for a funding shift for the same period for the pedestrian bridge over Horn Ditch. The combined estimated cost to complete for both projects is $5,107,000.
The second resolution, 09-23, was in part for the future purchase of a 30-foot expansion transit bus for Elkhart County, at a cost of $980,000 to be funded via federal CARES COVID-19 relief funding.
Both resolutions passed unanimously and without discussion.
The committee also heard an overview of its 2025 Transportation Plan, which is seeking input regarding safety, physical accessibility, economic vitality and others, as well as an overview of its regional crash database, which gathers information regarding injury status, which county a given crash took place in, the manner of each collision and others.
City Engineer Josh Corwin represented Goshen at the meeting.
To learn more, visit www.macog.com. To view the meeting in its entirety, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNylXMIcVPY.