GOSHEN — Plans for the extension of C.R. 4 to the site of a new Amazon complex north of the Indiana Toll Road are nearing the finish line following action by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners Monday morning.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Chris Godlewski, director of planning and development for the county, for an additional appropriation of $2.85 million needed in order to cover additional road/utility costs for the extension of C.R. 4 between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19. The funding will come from the county’s C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE Tax Increment Finance Fund.
According to Godlewski, funding for the project has been in the works since the fall of 2021, when approximately $3 million in funding was approved for preparatory work such as tree clearing along the corridor and funding for utility materials.
“We needed to do that right away,” Godlewski said of the project’s early stages. “Then, after we put the project out for bid, we were like, ‘Hey, why don’t we appropriate $12 million, because we want to have money available.’”
Elkhart County Council members back in early February approved that $12 million additional appropriation, with about $7.5 million designated for the road construction and $4.5 million for utility costs.
However, when the deadline for bid submissions arrived in late February, just one bid was submitted for the project, and at a cost of $16.6 million — significantly higher than the originally anticipated cost of the project.
“When the bids were finally opened, we were a chunk short, and that’s why this last appropriation happened,” Godlewski said of Monday's approval. “So, all the other appropriations we did, this would add to that, and then complete the full amount for the project.”
Godlewski noted that the total project cost also includes the cost of extending utilities to the site, which will be reimbursed by the developer.
“So, altogether I think it’s a little more than the $16.7 million we’ve appropriated, but we’ve covered all the costs, and we’re getting reimbursed for some of it,” he said. “We had to pay for everything, and then 45% of that $16.7 million we get reimbursed from the developer for the utilities.”
The road project as planned involves extending C.R. 4 east from C.R. 17 about a mile to C.R. 19, including an intersection with a branching road to serve as a new ramp onto the Toll Road.
According to Godlewski, the road extension will provide access to the Elkhart East Industrial Park, located directly north of the interstate, that includes the new Amazon complex.
That project, announced by Amazon back in October 2021, involves construction of a robotics fulfillment center and a delivery station, both of which are set to launch in 2023.
“We actually already had a tentative agreement in place from several years ago that the developer was going to pay for utilities and the county was going to pay for the road, but then Amazon came by and kind of fast-tracked all that,” Godlewski said of the industrial development. “So, the whole point was to develop this 200 acres, where the south 100 acres is Amazon and the north 100 acres is where the developer has platted some lots recently. So, this road just really opens up that area for development.”
As for a timeline for the road extension project, Godlewski noted that work on the project has already begun, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“The contracts are all signed by Rieth-Riley and HRP, they started the work last weekend, and everything is on target,” Godlewski said. “They’ll meet the contract amounts, and then around winter, that’s when all the final bills will come in. So, you’ll have the road open in December, and the bills paid in the winter. So, that will be it, and then Amazon should be operating right around that time as well.”
