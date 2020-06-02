GOSHEN — Primary election results were not expected to be "unofficially official" until Wednesday because of the number of mail-in ballots that needed counting Tuesday.
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said Tuesday, "We’ve got more counters on the way. It may carry over into tomorrow. We will have numbers out tonight; it’s just a matter what they’ll include."
He explained election officials will have a general idea of what the percentages may be. Although the numbers won't all be official, "will it be plus or minus 10? Yeah."
As of about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, about 10,115 votes had been cast at vote centers. He anticipated ending the day at 13,000 to 14,000 in-person votes. Add to that about 9,500 mail-in ballots, plus another 1,000 early voting ballots and that makes about 24,000 to 25,000 votes cast. "That's not really good," Anderson said. "It's pretty poor, only a 20% turnout."
Vote centers supervisors interviewed Tuesday morning said that although voting was steady, it was not as high as in past presidential elections.
Whether from early voting or concerns about the novel coronavirus, they could not say. Although, those interviewed said they were not concerned because of the steps that were taken to lessen the chances of catching the virus. The vote centers were prepared with Plexiglas barriers, hand sanitizer, cotton swabs for styluses and disinfectant for tables and frequently touched items.
And although masks were not required, most voters and staff at the vote centers visited wore them.
“I felt comfortable coming in today,” said Rachel Miller of Goshen, who was voting in her very first election at Maple City Chapel. She said she wasn’t concerned because that even with protection from the coronavirus, ultimately her fate was in God’s hands.
Her mom, Julia Miller, Goshen, said since it was Rachel’s first time voting they really wanted to do so in person “and we got to do it together,” she said.
Both felt it was important to exercise their right to vote, and to vote in officials who will well represent them.
Also exercising his right to vote was Dan Becker of Goshen, who stopped in at Grace Community Church to cast his ballot. He believed proper precautions were being taken. He was upset, though, that Greencroft was listed as a voting center and when he went there, he was turned away because it was for residents only. He thought if it was private, the vote center should not have been listed with the others.
Anderson said, the oldest person to cast a ballot in the primary Tuesday morning was 104, and "the oldest first-time voter just cast their ballot at one of my vote centers. They are 70. ... That makes me feel good.”
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
As for the absentee ballots, “Normally, we have in the neighborhood of 9,000 to 11,000 in-person early votes and then 1,500 to 2,000 absentee votes by mail. This year, we have close to 10,000 by mail and 1,500 by absentee in person,” he said. “It just flip-flopped.”
The secretary of state has given counties extra days to get those absentee ballots added into the results, Anderson said. As the clerk said earlier, results will be in later tonight, “but we may end up scanning in some of our absentee by mail ballots over the course of the next couple of days,” he added.
The election staff, Anderson said, was expected to work late into the night to get as many votes counted as possible. However, Anderson did not want to stay past midnight because he and several staff members would have put in 21 hours at that point. And they have been putting in long hours for the past three weeks, he explained. “When you get tired, that’s when mistakes happen,” Anderson said, and that it something he does not want. “… We will take this into the next day if it takes longer as the secretary has given us authority to do.”
