GOSHEN — Frontier is under fire in Concord Township this month after several residents contacted county administrators with concerns regarding the installation of fiber.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor explained to the Elkhart County Commissioners on Tuesday that last Wednesday that he received a call from a resident on Fawn River Court with concerns about holes dug by Frontier that had been left unfilled alongside the road and in lawns and yards.
“In some cases, there’s been families with children who play out in the yard and there’s holes that are between three and seven feet deep open in these yards,” Taylor explained. “
Taylor explained to the commissioners that he sent communications to Indiana senior construction tech for Frontier, Todd Payne, that day, advising him of the concerns and went to the location himself and took photos to provide to the company days ahead of the winter weather storm last week.
“One of the holes, there was a two-inch water line that serves seven of the homes that was exposed and I notified them that has got to get covered before this below zero weather gets here and ruptures the pipe,” he recalled.
On Friday, he and Elkhart County Highway Department Manager Charles McKenzie went back out to the location and found that there were still holes alongside the road and traffic cones identifying them.
“If there’s any walkers or pedestrians or even cars that slide off the road into these holes it creates a danger,” Taylor said. Again, he contacted Payne. This time to advise him that he’d be recommending the commissioners place a stop work order on Frontier’s permits, and a moratorium on issuing new ones until the issue is resolved.
“This cannot continue,” Taylor said. “Residents have had enough. They’ve been calling our office and the highway department with concerns and I think it’s time we take a step back and figure out how to proceed going forward.”
Commissioner Suzie Weirick told those in attendance that it’s not the first time they’ve received concerns about Frontier’s work in the county.
“I think a firm hand at this point is appropriate,” commissioner Brad Rogers declared.
RECYCLING DROP OFFS CLOSING
Elkhart County is one step closer to closing all recycling drop-off locations, and instituting a county-wide recycling program.
Elkhart County Landfill manager John Bowers met with the commissioners Monday morning to request they not renew the five still existing recycling drop-off location sites’ standard yearly contracts but rather, extend contracts for the next three months with the ability to cancel any time within the period. This is because the county plans to close all locations by Jan. 20.
Locations that will be renewed are Forks County Line Store, 508 E. Warren St., Middlebury; Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen; Martin's Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen; and Martin's Supermarket, 242 N. Oakland Ave., Nappanee.
“One of the reasons is the extreme misuse that we’ve been seeing in the sites,” Bowers said. “We’ve talked about this a lot that there has been a lot of non-recycling activities occurring at these sites.”
One recycling site won’t be renewed at all. In fact, the recycling drop-off locations at Cobblestone Shopping Plaza, 3900 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, won’t make it into the new year, as Bowers announced and the commissioners supported plans to close the location by Dec. 31 per the landowner’s request.
“This has been occurring for months and months,” Weirick added. “People actually even posted some photos that are not attractive — a hot tub, mattresses and stuff.”
Landfill staff up to this point have been weekly, sometimes multiple times per week, visiting each of the sites, to clean up trash and debris, but Bowers said the process has been a redundant process.
The remaining sites will remain open until Jan. 20 by the county, allowing Nappanee, Goshen and Middlebury to keep those sites if they accept the offer presented.
“If everything is in order on Jan. 20, we would exercise the cancellation of the contract,” Bowers said.
From there, the county will pursue a curbside recycling incentive program, Bowers said, adding that details of the program are still being developed.
Other items to come before the board:
- Work will begin on C.R. 38 between C.R. 35 and Ind. 13 by Jan. 2.
A request to enter into agreement with C & E Excavating for the roadway project was approved by the commissioners on Monday. The project was awarded to C & E Excavating for $6,931,649. Work will be finished on or before Sept. 9 with penalties if prolonged and final acceptance on or before Oct. 6.
- The commissioners have also agreed to put out the bid for the Foraker sewer project, which also includes providing services to Tecumseh and Foraker by way of the Nappanee Wastewater Treatment Plant.