Schrock Commercial Construction Carpenter Austin Ham carries lumber for repairs to the façade of the Goshen News Monday.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The Main Street entrance to The Goshen News office, 114 S. Main St., has been closed to allow for repairs to the building’s façade.

The work is expected to continue through the end of August.

Customers who need to have in-person assistance in the building should park in the city parking lots along Fifth Street and call the office at 533-2151 ext. 240345 so they can be assisted at the office’s back door along the alley between Fifth and Main streets.

We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience as we work to improve the appearance of our building.

