Saturday's comics section will appear in Monday's edition this week. We apologize for the delay.
FROM THE EDITOR: Comics section delayed until Monday
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
Do you believe the U.S. debt ceiling still serves a useful purpose?
The U.S. Congress recently passed a bill raising the debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, at least until January 2025. Congress created the debt ceiling in 1917, and since 1960 has raised the limit 78 — now 79 — times, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Do you believe the debt ceiling still serves a useful purpose?
