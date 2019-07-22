From cold to hot, and wet to dry

I could scarcely imagine driving down a county road, and witness ducks swimming in a cornfield partially drowned out by the recent rains, and in that same field, the irrigation system is running because the corn is wilting like a pineapple! Local rivers are running several feet above their normal July levels, while bluegrass lawns around the area are going dormant from lack of rainfall. How is this possible after all that rain?
We have to look back at the recent rainfall history to get a good picture of what’s been happening. Accounting to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, the period from May 1 to June 30 ranks as the 11th wettest on record, with 12.17 inches of precipitation. This exceeds what we normally have during that time by 7.62 inches.
Where did all the water go? Some of that water ran off into streams, ditches, creeks and rivers, and is making its way to either the Great Lakes, or the Ohio/Mississippi River channels by now. Another portion of that water soaked into the soil and added to our considerable water resources in the area.
Soil scientists estimate that an inch of water, whether it is from rainfall or irrigation, wets about one foot of soil, whether that is a clay soil or a sandy soil. If we conservatively estimate about half the extra 7.62 inches of rain soaked into our water table, we could estimate that the water table may have risen 3.5 to 4 feet or so after all the rain!
This fits well with what you can observe. In areas of the county where the water table is close to the surface in a normal year, we have temporary duck ponds because the groundwater has risen above normal. And as my fishermen friends have been telling me, the ground-water-fed rivers and lake levels in the region are about 3 to 4 feet above where they normally see them in mid-July. Wow!
So with all that extra water in the ground, why are crops and lawns drying up? The first foot or two of soil has two challenges when it comes to holding water. First and most obvious is the sun. When temperatures are warm, water can evaporate in just a few days from the soil. Then there are the plants, which pull an amazing amount of water from the soil. Altogether, on a warm 85-degree day, warm temperatures and the plants can pull as much as three-tenths of an inch from a foot of soil. That means, in just over three days, a foot of topsoil can be drained of nearly an inch of rain or irrigation water.
The take-away message is, it only takes about a week for the top two feet of soil to dry out when the temperatures are warm and the plants are actively growing. Since most plant roots are in that top two feet of soil, the result is wilting crops and grass going dormant. It may seem crazy that just a few days ago, we had so much rain, and yet now the crops, gardens and lawns already need a drink. However, the math does not lie. That top foot or two of soil, as long as it is above the water table, is dry, despite all the rain we had recently.
Jeff Burbrink is a Purdue Extension educator in Elkhart County. He can be reached at 574-533-0554 or at jburbrink@purdue.edu.
