There is no shortage of things to do this Labor Day weekend.
One of the final weekends of summer, the region is hosting several staple events this extended weekend including car shows, live music, competitions and more. Here are just a few:
VOLKSFEST
September’s First Fridays’ theme is VolkFest.
Visit downtown Goshen to check out the classic Volkswagen bugs and buses along with other classic or rare cars from the show rescheduled from July’s First Friday’s event.
Registration for those wishing to participate is $15 per vehicle with awards in a variety of categories. Vehicles must be registered in advance to be eligible. A complete list of car show rules can be found at https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2022-september.
There will be something for everyone on Main Street, with Expect, Volkswagens, and electric vehicles on the south end and classic cars to the north.
At least 10 different all-electric and plug-in hybrid models are registered to attend, including the Rivian R1T, Kia EV6, Polestar 2, Chevy Bolt EUV, Toyota Prius Prime, and even family-sized vehicles such as the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan. The city of Goshen will also feature its all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck in celebration of National Drive Electric Week. Attendees will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel and experience the electric vehicle firsthand, and also to hear from local owners about the benefits of electric vehicles from 5–9 p.m.
At the First Fridays beer tent, brews from Goshen Brewing Co. and Ledgeview Brewing Co. will be featured.
There will also be a family-friendly tent, sponsored by Goshen Health Systems, for mothers and those caring for children in the 100 block of East Washington Street. The tent will include private areas for nursing mothers, changing tables and complimentary diapers and wipes. A First Fridays attendant will staff the tent to provide additional support to families.
Indiana Children and Nature Network will be on hand throughout the evening with family play activities.
On the First Fridays Stage during VolksFest will be McLane & Co. at 5:30 p.m., followed by Lalo Cura at 7 p.m.
Other activities include:
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host Thomas L. Rose, author of “Balloon in a Box”; and Shana Dines, author of “You Knew I was a Snake.” Both authors will be signing their books from 6–8 p.m.
Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., will host autoharp instructor, performer and multi-instrumentalist Les Gustafson-Zook. Gustafson-Zook, of Goshen, has performed in elementary schools across the country since 1990. He was the 2001 and 2018 international autoharp champion, and in 2014 he was inducted into the Autoharp Hall of Fame. Gustafson-Zook has recorded six CDs, is a core member of a contradance band called Band ‘o Goshen and often performs with his wife, Gwen.
I M SHE, 108 W. Washington St., will host a grand opening celebration of its new location at 121 S. Main St., from 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. There will be door prizes, giveaways, treats, new fall merchandise and more. The store will then celebrate VolksFest at its new location.
Ignition Music, 120 E. Washington St., will host another music trivia night. The music store owners said last month’s trivia night went so well, they’d like to try to make it a regular First Fridays event. Single player and teams of two are permitted. Music Trivia begins at 7:30 p.m. and there will be a prize for the winner.
The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., is offering the opportunity to “Decorate Your Own Volkswagen Bug.” The free craft will take place from 4:30–7:30 p.m. The store will have colored pencils, markers and stickers on hand.
The Window, 223 S. Main St., will host a dinner of chicken enchiladas and cottage cheese pie for a suggested donation of $10 for those age 13 and older, or $5 for those 4 to 12.
LIGONIER MARSHMALLOW FESTIVAL
All weekend long, the town of Ligonier is hosting its 31st annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, with fun, food, rides, entertainment, and activities for the whole family from Sept. 2–5.
Join Smorstix at Kenney Park for a marshmallow roast from 6–8:30 p.m. Friday. Re/Max Partners of Syracuse will have tether balloon rides weather permitting from 6–8 p.m. also, and kids’ activities throughout the park, and there will be music by Jon Ness from 7–9:30 p.m., sponsored by H & R Block of Ligonier.
At dusk, Kenney Park will host fireworks to kick off the evening festivities.
Saturday morning begins with the Burnworth Zollars Auto Group Car Show from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Registration is from 8–10 a.m. at the corner of Union and Main streets.
The official opening ceremony of the festival will on the Main Street stage at 10 a.m. Merchant booths at Third Street beside Lake City Bank, and marshmallow- themed games at the Ligonier Public Library lawn also begin at 10 a.m., sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 102. At 11 a.m., the library lawn will also host a princess party with Disney’s Rapunzel, Tinker Bell and Mirabel until 2 p.m.
Registration for the afternoon Pedal Tractor Pull is from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at the Main Street stage for categories including youth, teen and adult racers, sponsored by H & R Block Ligonier. The Pedal Tractor Pulls begin at noon, at the stage.
Also at noon, the Marshmallow Bake Off begins. Entries will be accepted from 11:30–11:59 a.m. at the Old Ligonier Fire Station, sponsored by Dr. Bruce Dragoo.
From noon to 5 p.m., Michiana Face Painting will be on site, sponsored by West Noble American Legion Post 243, at the library lawn.
American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St., will host bingo all afternoon and evening, from noon to 8 p.m.
At 3 p.m., the tractor pull begins, by Elkhart County Garden Tractor Pullers Association, at Main Street South and Union Street, sponsored by Jeld-Wen, and so does the Ligonier Police Department Bike Rodeo at West Noble Primary School.
Enjoy Cadence from 6–7:15 p.m. on the Main Street stage sponsored by Interra Credit Union, and Todd Allen Herendeen and the FTD Band from 8–10 p.m., sponsored by Directors Showcase International.
At 9:30 p.m., closing out the Saturday festivities, the Ligonier Fire Department will host a blue light parade on Cavin Street.
Booths open at 10 a.m. Sunday and remain open throughout the entire day. Face painting returns from noon to 5 p.m.
The Main Street stage will host a Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m., and bingo returns again from noon to 8 p.m.
At 12:30 p.m., KCDC Cardio Drummers, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Noble County, will take the main stage, and the CMA Kingdom Cruisers Motorcycle Show will take Main Street until 4 p.m.
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m. at the Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center, 520 W. Union St., sponsored by the Ligonier Lions Club. Registration for those who did not register in advance is $35 per team.
Back on the Main Street stage, Des Dance, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Noble County, takes the stage at 1:30 p.m.; followed by Tara Renee at 2:30 p.m., sponsored by Star of the West Milling Co.; the Fords at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Campbell & Fetter Bank; and Bulldogs closing out the evening from 8–10 p.m., sponsored by LigTel Communications.
On Monday, the festivities continue with merchant booths open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and bingo at the American Legion continuing from noon to 8 p.m.
The Ligonier Lions Club will host a pancake/sausage breakfast at Gazebo Park for a donation from 7–9 a.m. There will be a police vehicle display on Third Street beside the police department at 11 a.m., and the Tierra Mexican Folkloric Dance Group will perform on the Main Street stage from 11 a.m.–noon, sponsored by Lassus Bros. Oil Inc. At noon, the KC Dance Co. Ignclognito Cloggers from Kelsey’s School of Dance Studio take Main Street, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The Marshmallow Festival Grand Parade begins at 2 p.m. along Main Street, sponsored by Star of the West Milling Co. Line up for the parade begins at noon at Grand and Second streets. There are no pets, bicycles, roller blades, roller skates or skateboards allowed in festival area.
ARTS ON THE MILLRACE
Arts on the Millrace is back on the banks of the Millrace Canal for its ninth year from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Arts on the Millrace is a one-day sale of artwork, including ceramics, watercolor, metalwork, painting, photography, and woodworking pieces, by regional artists. The event also features live music, food vendors, and free children’s activities.
Artists for the event vary from up-and-coming teens artists to long-time crafters skilled in everything from ceramics and woodworking to painting, multi-media, and photography. There are dozens of artists with work to view and even to purchase.
Live music begins with a community sing-along at 10:30 a.m. hosted by Goshen College’s Music Together, for families with young children.
Later on, Joe Baughman + The Righteous Few takes to the stage in Powerhouse Park at 11:30 a.m. Other bands scheduled are Indigo Mood at 2:30 p.m., StarHeart at 4 p.m. and The Dawg at 5:30 p.m..
Food from regional favorites including Smothered and Covered Fries, All Over Creations, That Guy’s Gourmet Ribs, Guac and Squat, and pizza from Rulli’s on Wheels will be available throughout the day’s events.
Participating artists will be considered to receive one of four possible awards in the juried festival: Best in Show, People’s Choice, Jake Loewen Craftsmanship, and Best Tent Aesthetic.
For a full schedule of events and food trucks, visit Arts on the Millrace online at www.artsonthemillrace.org or the event’s Facebook page.