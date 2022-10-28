Natasha Lantz joined the Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury a little later than some generally do — she joined while a freshman at Northridge High School, but it had a huge impact on her life.
While a member, she won Youth of the Year for the State of Indiana, and now as a staff member she’s received recognition by earning the Howard S. Prescott Award for Inclusivity.
In the letter nominating Lantz for the Midwest region award, which includes 13 states, Chief Advancement Officer Matt Fischer said “she works diligently to make sure all club members and team members have the knowledge and resources to be inclusive and welcoming to all races and backgrounds.
“Natasha has a natural talent to see the beauty in all children from all walks of life,” Fischer said.
Chief Operating Officer Launa Leftwitch also nominated Lantz stating the support Lantz provides members and their families and her fellow team members helps empower them to reach their full potential.
“Natasha works tirelessly to make sure that every person she encounters feels respected and important,” Leftwitch said. “It’s so amazing to see someone who grew up in Club pour herself into the generations that are following her.”
The winner of the Herman S. Prescott award must “embrace and be an advocate for the rights and dignity of all. Her belief in the principles of diversity, equality and empowerment must be the hallmark of her work within the Boys and Girls Club.”
NATASHA’S BACKGROUND
Lantz grew up in Elkhart until the death of her mother when she was 12. She moved to the Bristol/Middlebury area with her aunt and uncle. She has two sisters — an older sister, April, and a twin sister, Rachel. Rachel has a daughter, Amelia, whom Lantz is close to.
She joined the Middlebury Boys & Girls Club in 2009 when she was a freshman at Northridge, mainly because she wanted to play soccer. She said she aged out of the town’s soccer program and didn’t feel she was good enough to play for the high school but really enjoyed the sport. Lantz said she kept being asked to do more and was asked to compete in the Youth of the Year program. She won for the State of Indiana in 2012 and went on to regional representing the state.
She moved to the Mishawaka-South Bend area to attend Indiana University South Bend and lived and worked on campus. She received Bachelor’s in Social Work and went straight on to receive a Master’s in Social Work. Prior to working on campus she worked at Das Dutchman Essenhaus.
She was working in an internship program at Memorial Hospital because she wanted to be a hospital social worker when she received a call from Rep. Joanna King, who was a Boys & Girls Club board member.
“She reached out to me and said, ‘The area director position is open. You should apply for it’,” Lantz explained and said it was the position her former mentor, Laura Wheeler, held.
Lantz said she wasn’t sure she wanted the position — even though while in high school she thought she’d work for the club.
“But I felt like it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up on,” she said. “It was the most intensive interview process — I went through four interviews.”
She became the area director for the Middlebury B&G Club in May 2018. In 2021, she began her current position as youth behavior specialist and social worker.
“I was the only area director on staff with a background in social work,” she said. “I at first said no, which was crazy because I literally went to school for this, but I felt it was kind of like giving up my baby.”
But she said she spoke to CEO Kevin Deary and decided to take on the role. “And I’m forever grateful. I absolutely love it! I never thought they’d be willing to invest in something like this and in me.”
She said the organization didn’t have her role at this level before. A couple of clubs had behavior management roles but not with the social work background. Lantz works with children, families and team members at three clubs and Kid’s Care. She said she’s creating the role along with her supervisor.
Lantz said she’s the type of person who likes her freedom and to show her passion and be creative so she’s so appreciative that in this role she has the opportunity to do that and feels it’s challenging enough to keep her interested.
“I work with lots of people in the community, too,” she said. “I appreciate the flexibility to grow mental health and to be a trauma informed club.”
FOSTERING INCLUSIVITY
Lantz said she fosters inclusivity by advocating for multiple groups of people — kids, parents and team members, and she helps to set up a plan for kids who are struggling emotionally and acting out behaviorally. She sets up a plan for them to be successful at the club, home and school.
Lantz said she tells parents their “child is not a bad kid and here’s a plan — trust me and we’ll help them be successful.”
She said those kids who have to be put on a reduced schedule at the club most come back to full schedule and “it’s always a beautiful thing.”
Lantz said the kids don’t always have the skills needed so she helps to give them those skills and help them function in the club’s environment. She also helps empower the staff to learn how to work with children who are struggling, saying sometimes just tweaking something you do or say “can make all the difference.”
Aside from that, the Boys & Girls Club has programs where team members work in small groups with the children that foster inclusivity and teaches members about accepting others and how to handle bullying.
“Even if you do something wrong, you’re still worthy of being respected and loved,” Lantz tells kids. “Yes, you made a poor decision but that doesn’t define who you are. Even just having one supportive adult can change the trajectory of their future.”
Lantz shared that before joining the Middlebury B&G Club as a teen, “I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere. I loved Northridge, but didn’t get involved. I needed somewhere I felt like I mattered. That’s what the Boys & Girls Club did — they welcomed me from day one. I was the kid who’d stay till 8 at night. It was a big part of my teen years.”
She said even after all her friends left the club, she decided to stay. “They always encouraged me, told me I was going to do great things,” she said. “It helped me to get to know more people in the community.”
Lantz, reflecting on receiving the award, said, the part that states “embracing and being an advocate for the rights and dignity of all” spoke to her.
“That part really resonated with me — advocating to treat everyone with respect and kindness encompasses what I do every single day — that all team members and kids feel respected,” she said.
She also wants to lift kids up.
“I have so much compassion for them,” she said. “I believe in their potential because someone did that for me. Even if their current circumstances are hard it doesn’t have to determine their future. That fuels a lot of what I do every day.”
She exudes the passion and love for her job that she speaks about and even the youth notice. She shared that while helping out in the art room a child asked if her job was hard or fun “because it looks fun,” he told her.
“That meant a lot to me because of course I’d like all the kids to come back and work here,” she said.
Lantz said that everyone loves to be recognized for a job well done, but she hopes the award serves as an inspiration to others.
“It means a lot that somebody recognized I do my job with integrity and passion and love, but I want that to inspire others to be passionate and do the same thing — go into their job with passion and love and know that it’s possible,” she said. “Because the kids deserve it.”