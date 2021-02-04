GOSHEN — The weekend is shaping up to be a frigid one as predictions of incoming snow, wind and extreme cold could see temperatures drop to near 0 degrees by Sunday night.
Elkhart County remained under a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. today, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and wind gusts as high as 40 mph predicted.
According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, Thursday’s high of around 35 degrees was expected to drop down to a high of near 16 degrees today, with breezy winds capable of gusting to as high as 35 mph leading to predictions of wind chill values as low as -10 degrees throughout much of the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop down to around 7 degrees, with potential wind gusts of up to 30 mph again leading to predictions of wind chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Heading into Saturday, the service is predicting partly sunny skies with a high near 14 degrees and a 20% chance of snow showers mainly after 1 p.m. Winds of around 10 to 15 mph are also predicted throughout much of the day, with the potential to gust as high as 20 mph at times.
Saturday night, temperatures are expected to continue to drop with a low of around 5 degrees before eventually jumping back up to a high of near 13 degrees Sunday.
And should the service’s prediction hold, Sunday evening could be the coldest yet for the weekend, with temperatures expected to drop down to a low of right around 4 degrees before rebounding to a high of around 19 degrees on Monday.
STREET DEPARTMENT READY
According to David Gibbs, street commissioner with the Goshen Street Department, while there are some pre-treating options his department can use to help prepare the city’s roads for incoming winter weather, much of his typical response to such events is really reactionary, and tailored to each individual storm system.
“We just kind of react to what each individual storm calls for,” Gibbs said from his office Thursday afternoon. “We have some pre-treating options that we go out and do a little bit of. But in this case, we didn’t do a lot of that because there is rain coming, and it just kind of washes it away if we do any pre-treating.”
When faced with snowfall predictions ranging from between 2 and 5 inches, as was the case with Thursday’s winter weather advisory, Gibbs said he typically relies on updates from the Goshen Police Department to determine when he should begin sending his road crews out to start their plowing and de-icing work.
“We kind of depend on the Goshen Police Department to call us in when the roads are getting bad, and we’ll be in within the hour of that call and start working,” Gibbs said of the partnership. “The Goshen Street Department is on call 24/7. We have 21 employees that plow, and we do start out with a set list of drivers, and then if the event requires more employees, then we’ll bring everybody in. But we do start out with, say, 25% to 50% of the employees, depending on the type and amount of weather that we get. So, I watch all the weather services, and just take my best educated guess on how to approach the situation.”
When faced with particularly cold winter weather events, Gibbs said his response often isn’t much different than with other winter weather events, with a couple of exceptions.
“We do have to keep an eye on where icy road surfaces do not melt as fast as others, like in shady areas versus sunny areas,” Gibbs explained. “Those are areas that may refreeze pretty fast and require more attention and re-treatment at a higher frequency. Or, in the case of tonight and tomorrow morning, we’re going to be dealing with wind, so we’ll need to watch out for drifting areas.”
Gibbs also noted that road de-icing efforts can be hindered if just salt is used during very cold weather events, as salt loses its ability to melt ice at temperatures below 20 degrees.
“But there are other treatments out there now with chemicals that people will run in conjunction with salt,” he added of the issue. “We use a salt/sand with a chemical mixed in it. The chemical is also calcium-based, so it has a melting factor to it, and it sticks to the road longer. So, it’ll hold onto the road just a little bit longer than straight salt in the cold.”
FAITH MISSION
The Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, is open to accommodate anyone who needs shelter from the upcoming cold temperatures, according to a news release from Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.