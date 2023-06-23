MIDDLEBURY — After working on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail for more than 34 years, construction on the final part began Thursday.
The trail, which follows the path of an abandoned railroad corridor with the same name, starts in Goshen and ends in Shipshewana. A private ground-breaking occurred on Thursday for trail advocates, government leaders and the Friends of the Pumpkinvine board of directors, but officially work didn’t start until Friday.
The final part of the Pumpkinvine is 2,900 feet long, about a half a mile. This brings the trail, a place for people to walk, bike and be in nature, to about 17 miles long.
More than 70 board members and thousands of donors have helped bring the longest and most-used trail in Elkhart County together over the past three decades, but John D. Yoder was the one who started it all.
Yoder, former president of the Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, lived in Illinois before Goshen. He came up with the idea for the pathway after seeing the Illinois Curry Path, another “rails to trails” park.
He returned to Goshen after being on sabbatical at Goshen College, and his daughter asked why they couldn’t have a similar trail in the city. He took a walk on the Pumpkinvine in 1989 to see if it was possible, even hiring a small plane to fly over the corridor and video tape it. He decided it was feasible and began working on converting the railroad into a nature path.
He wanted to create a non-motorized link between the communities in Elkhart County, but it took a while to work with lawyers to get the land. Construction finally began on the trail in 1999.
Yoder said the community has been supportive over the years. He said the trail was able to happen because several people donated $500 each in 1992 to buy the corridor in Penn Central to convert into the pathway.
“They gave to a project that some of them knew they may never see, but they thought enough of the idea to give to it knowing the next generation would benefit from it,” he said.
Yoder said he is grateful for the community-mindedness the people in the county have shown.
Almost all of the path has been privately funded. Once a part of the construction has been finished, the land is donated to the Elkhart County Parks, and each city the trail goes through is responsible for taking care of it.
Yoder is impressed by how “enjoyable” the trail has been for so many people. He said he knows people who moved to Goshen because of the Pumpkinvine.
“It’s really gratifying to see it coming together finally,” he said. “It’s like putting together a complicated jigsaw puzzle.”
Yoder retired in 2019, but he is still involved occasionally, taking pictures at the annual Pumpkinvine Bike Ride and organizing dinners for the ride.
Brittany Short took over for Yoder as president for two years when he stepped down, but she moved to project manager due to a conflict of interest. She has been working on the Pumpkinvine for the last six years, and she is heading the final strip of the Pumpkinvine.
“For half of [my kids’] life, I have been working on this …” Short said. “It’s kind of just a part of our DNA now.”
Short said the Pumpkinvine is close to her because an opportunity with it came in a time of need. She graduated in 2010 when there weren’t many jobs available, so she wasn’t planning to stay in the area. She had just found out she was pregnant when the owner of the Pumpkinvine Cyclery asked her and her husband to take over. They have owned the bike shop ever since, and she joined the Friends of Pumpkinvine Nature Trail several years later.
Short said she is happy to take care of the trail because it took care of her.
“It feels wonderful to complete something I appreciate so much,” she said.
While leading the project, Short has been sure to look over the land and the people who live nearby it. This part of the trail was one of the only pieces that the Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail did not own. Short said the board had to work with the people owning the land to get them to sell it, so they could finish the trail.
While almost all of the trail is on the original railroad path, a small part of the new construction will be off it but close by. When considering the owners who sold the land, Short worked with the family, so the trail didn’t take up too much of their land.
Instead, the family will keep a small portion of the Pumpkinvine railroad corridor in exchange for a piece of land the family owned. The trail will connect back to the original railroad track on an already finished part.
Short is also careful to take care of the land that isn’t on the original track. She said the area only has one big tree. The construction workers are being careful not to mess with two Burr Oak trees beside the trail, Short’s favorite part of the new segment.
“The whole point is to show people what undisturbed Elkhart County looks like,” she said.
The timing of the construction depends on preconsolidation, which makes the soil ready for the trail and prevents sinking. The area is in a designated wetland, so it can take anywhere from two to six months. The estimated completion is in the fall of 2023 or the spring of 2024. Niblock Excavating is in charge of the work in the area, the same excavating contractor who helped with the previous piece of the trail.
Short said the ultimate goal is to connect Elkhart to Mishawaka and Capital Avenue, then to Niles and Lake Michigan, so it can be a regional network.
Both Yoder and Short are grateful for the assistance they’ve received while the development has been underway. Yoder said people have contributed time, money, and help with the trail and the events on it. He said the trail is beneficial to people because going on it can improve quality of life, but ultimately, it has created a community.
“I hope that if people haven’t had a chance to walk or ride on the trail, they’ll take the opportunity to do that this summer,” he said.
For a full map of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, go to https://pumpkinvine.org/the-trail/.