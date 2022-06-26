CRASHES
A child was injured after a car, driven by Troy Brubacher, 51, backed into her in Goshen Saturday morning, a police report stated. The incident took place at a private driveway on C.R. 40. The child, age 2, was flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne due to injuries to her right leg, lower back, pelvis and abdomen. No citations were issued.
A Goshen woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Goshen. Arda Darland-Joldersma, 88, was attempting to park at 212 W. Washington Street when her foot slipped and went to the accelerator instead of the brake, crashing into a building causing significant damage.
ARRESTS
- Jose Mata Escobedo, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 1:49 p.m. Saturday, after officers made a traffic stop at S. 8th and E. Madison. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Victor Molina Cano, 49, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 4 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to 2304 Lincolnway East. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Josue Rosales, 26, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, and Luis Albert Casiano Gonzalez, 28, also Elkhart, was also arrested on charges of OWI as well as leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving while never having received a license. Both were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Tyler Heintzelman, 32, Cromwell, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine/marijuana/paraphernalia, as well as operating while intoxicated after officers made a traffic stop at 5:48 a.m. Friday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Branden James, Jr., 24, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession marijuana as well as false informing, after which he was found to have several active warrants in his name, after officers conducted a traffic stop at 4:50 p.m. Friday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Erik Miller, 34, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after officers responded at 9:13 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 300 block of W. Wilkinson. A victim had minor injuries and Miller was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Amber Williamson, 40, was arrested on a charge of false informing at 12:51 a.m. Saturday. Officers determined her true identity and she was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
CHILD SOLICITATION
Police received information about an incident of child solicitation that took place within Goshen city limits at 2:05 p.m. Friday.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 400 block of Cross St. at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a 75-year-old male who was unconscious and not breathing, and later pronounced dead at the scene.