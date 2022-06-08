NAPPANEE — Main Street Roasters has pup cups, stores are open late, and there may even be a few ATVs in downtown Nappanee on Friday evening.
This month’s Friday Fest, presented by Visit Nappanee, combines the all things “4x4,” with an off-road vehicle show, and pet fair.
Bigger and better than the last three year’s, Executive Director of Visit Nappanee, Cami Mechling, said the event has outgrown it’s previous location under the pavilion and will be taking over the space occupied by the Apple Festival in the fall. There will be live music, vendors and food trucks throughout the downtown area.
“We’ve just got all kinds of fun things planned,” Mechling said.
Acoustic guitarist Don Kilgren will provide live music for the evening, from 5-9 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Illusionist Kevin Long will take the stage, between the American Legion and the train depot. There will also be an arcade trailer, and craft vendors.
Pets are invited to this special Friday Fest evening and there will be activities for them as well. Pet parents can bring their furry or scaly friends to an art station and have their paws painted and stamped to paper to take home and frame. There will also be a pet costume contest, with prizes for first, second and third place.
“People love to bring their dogs, their animals,” Mechling said. “We’ve had a snake. We’ve had a monkey. We’ve had all kinds of interesting pets show up. It’s really neat, and people really enjoy it.”
Restaurants and shops will have treats outside their front doors. Pets are still not allowed in most stores.
No registration is required for the 4x4 & Off-road Show, Mechling said. Participants should pull off of U.S. 6 going south onto Locke Street and turn left onto Clark Street. There will be a registration table run by one of the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce board members. Each participant will receive a $10 vouchers to be spent at the festival. There will be prizes.
“Our board a couple years ago, we were just trying to think of unique things that would bring people to town,” Mechling said. We feel that Nappanee has a lot to offer and we want to bring people to town to show people what we have to offer.
For more information, visit the Friday Fest Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2tkYNc3Ku.