ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for Le Macaron French Pastries and local owners Mike and Tonda Lucchese at their new location at 503 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Le Macaron French Pastries, with more than 67 locations nationwide, includes authentic French macarons made fresh daily by French chefs, European-style pastries, gourmet chocolates, gelato and premium beverages.
“We love the Le Macaron products and are very proud of the quality, Tonda Lucchese said. "We are so excited to bring them to the Elkhart community."
“The holidays are the perfect time to relax and indulge with the finest, authentic macarons and French pastries at our cozy and welcoming cafes,” said Le Macaron co-founder Rosalie Guillem. “We know that Mike and Tonda are passionate, enthusiastic owners who are eager to meet everyone in the community and enlighten them about the history of macarons.”
Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com.
Hours are: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and closed Sundays.