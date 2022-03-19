According to Chamber of Commerce history, the Vistula Trail ran from Fort Duquesne (now Pittsburgh) to Green Bay.
The name came from “Vistula on the Maumee” (now Toledo) – an important trading post on the Maumee River that was established by French traders in the 1600’s.
The Myaamia (Miami) Indians occupied the land in those days, and in the 1700’s, the most famous sagamore (chief) was Little Turtle. He and Potawatomie Chief Leopold Pokagon headed a confederacy against invading settlers and defeated General Arthur St. Clair, Governor of the Northwest Territory, near present-day Fort Recovery, Ohio.
In 1794, General Anthony Wayne defeated Little Turtle at the Battle of Fallen Timbers near present-day Maumee Ohio. This forced the Treaty of Greenville that opened the Northwest Territory to an onslaught of settlers.
In 1834, the village of Willow Prairie was established on the Vistula Trail (now SR 120). In 1850, the name was changed to honor “The Pathfinder”, General John Fremont.
Today, Fremont is a bustling town of over 2,000 until summer hits. Then, the lakes come alive and Fremont is in the middle of the action.
Popular Spots
There are wineries, Pokagon State Park, microbreweries and excellent restaurants that attract folks from afar.
Near-by is Buck Lake Ranch. Years ago, my parents frequented this entertainment venue to see country stars (think Hank Williams). The amphitheater faces a hill studded with trees and picnic tables. We’d take in the show while munching on bologna sandwiches.
Recently, we discovered Lakeside Meats. Charrissa Rager’s market is full of everything a laker needs. All meats are locally grown, and there’s always house-made baked goods, produce, seafood and an extensive wine collection.
Food Scene
On occasion, we’ve visited Timbuktoo’s west of downtown. This rustic joint features fresh ingredients including produce from their garden across the parking lot.
Locals favor downtown where there are pizza joints, family restaurants and a couple bars. We’ll have to check-out the Fremont Bar & Grill.
On this visit, we decided to check-out the up-scale 6 Autumns Food & Spirits. Celebrating their ninth anniversary March 9, this classy joint recently opened for lunch, so we jumped at the opportunity.
As usual, we settled at the bar. Josh, bartender and waiter extraordinaire, was all jazzed-up in a vest, tie and a classy fedora. This is his daily garb.
Josh’s journey is remarkable. Originally from Gary, he enrolled at IUPUI’s School of Hospitality. To pay tuition, he worked at a water park. It took him seven years to get his degree. Talk about fortitude! Eventually, he moved to the area to be near his son.
6 Autumns’ spirits are abundant! They boast over 80 brews with 28 on tap. For wino’s, there are 25 choices by the glass. For the bourbon aficionados, there’s over a hundred choices.
The food menu is simple elegance. To start, they have fourteen items including interesting grilled snap peas and way above average onion rings. There’s also a small plate section that includes charcuterie.
For entrees, both the Cockle’s cod and pork belly carbonara looked delectable, but too large for lunch.
Sandwich choices were also inviting, but I opted for a salad called nuts and berry and a cup of ham and bean soup. They also offer protein additions, and the salmon looked too good to resist.
They make all of their dressings, and the balsamic paired nicely with both the salmon and the fruity salad.
Gayle, my wife, also ordered salmon. Both servings were perfectly done!
The soup was more like baked beans with ham. Although tasty, we took it home, added ham stock, and enjoyed another lovely lunch with the results.
Owner, Marty Hayward, is adding weekend entertainment, and as summer approaches, the place will be jumping. Josh advised that she’s planning to sell 49% to employees, and he’s all-in to fulfill his dream!
Fremont is about an hour from Lake Country and is definitely another luscious location to check-out!
