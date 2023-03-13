KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — For those who are constantly struggling to lose weight, but their efforts haven’t worked, that’s probably because obesity is a disease, and it’s a tough adversary.
People are invited to learn why and what steps they can take to get the upper hand when Dr. Brian LaMar and nurse practitioner Laura Silver, both of Parkview Physicians Group – Weight Management & Bariatric Surgery, present “Excess Weight and Your Health — It’s More Complicated Than You Think” on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville.
In recent years, research has yielded greater understanding of the complex nature of obesity. With nearly 60 diverse types of obesity and hundreds of hormones involved, what works to help one person get control of their weight may not work for another. LaMar and Silver are part of a medical team using a multidisciplinary approach to address nutritional, emotional, physical and other needs of people of all ages, races and genders who struggle with excess body weight.
The Parkview Weight Management Team’s dietitians, mental health counselors and medical providers offer individualized attention to help patients craft a foundation for life, helping to supply the blueprints needed to lose unhealthy weight safely.
Supporting these plans, the care team draws on a tool kit including dietary training and personalized meal planning, medication optimization, anti-obesity medications, exercise counseling, mental health advocacy, lifestyle coaching, support groups, and state-of-the-art bariatric surgeries to help patients achieve a healthy weight and lifestyle.
The March 15 presentation is free, but registration in advance is required. Call 260-347-8125 to register.