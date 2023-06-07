GOSHEN — The Little Free Library grand openings celebrates literacy at two new locations in Goshen: Faith Lutheran Church, 202 S. Greene Road and Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main St.
Janet Buccicone, Maple City Kiwanis Club Project Chairman, is hopeful about these new locations.
“The goal is to get more people reading, just getting out and picking up a book,” Buccicone said.
Little Free Libraries are global — the small front-yard book exchanges number more than 150,000 around the world in over 100 countries.
These two libraries are designed to allow for the sharing of books, to bring people together and create communities of readers.
“It’s more potential for people that aren’t able to get to a public library,” Buccicone said.
The library at Faith Lutheran Church is next to Pringle Park and Model Elementary School.
Maple City Kiwanis recently received a grant from Kiwanis Children’s Fund to purchase and stock one little library. Instead, Maple City Kiwanis has given two to the community.
There was money left over after the purchase of both little libraries, so the remainder was used to purchase books from the local Fables book store in Goshen.
“Take a book, share a book is the motto,” Buccicone added. “If one of the little libraries is running short on books, used books are supplied by the Maple City Kiwanis. This helps the whole club get involved and everything is a donation.”
The Little Free Library, nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association, and Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.”
To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.