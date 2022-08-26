SOUTH BEND — Lighthouse Autism Center, a provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, announced a partnership with Dinosaur Adventure to offer free tickets to the Sept. 3 and 4 event at the South Bend Century Center.
Lighthouse Autism Center is partnering with Dinosaur Adventure to offer 40 tickets to children with autism and their families, as well as a sensory hour from 8 to 9 a.m. on both days of the event. The tickets will be offered to families currently enrolled at Lighthouse Autism Center.
Dinosaur Adventure offers a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and family fun. Guests will have the rare opportunity to "travel back in time" 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. While giant dinosaurs are the "meat and bones" of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features baby dinosaurs with which guests can interact.
Other activities at the event include a realistic fossil search, Jurassic Jeep races, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, dinosaur rides, and more.
The event is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 3, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the South Bend Century Center, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Guests can expect the average adventure to last two to three hours. Tickets start at $25 and should be purchased in advance at www.dinosauradventure.com/south-bend. Most activities, except for the mining area and face painting, are unlimited with each child’s admission.