GOSHEN — A South Bend band is offering a free concert at the Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St., Thursday.
Concerned Neighbor will perform on the company lawn from 7-9 p.m.
The band consists of Geoff Lesar, Jamie Pawelski, Dustin “Shaggy” Speybroeck, and Joe Kerby. Concerned Neighbor features former and current members of Babylon Sneakers, Infinite Buffalo, The Bishop’s Appeal, Octaghandi, Dog & Pony, Fillmore’s Ladder, 2Big2BeBuried, The Zach DuBois Band, Syntax and Slow Orbit.
The South Bend-based quartet threads rock guitar excursions and improvisation through eyelets of jazz, funk, reggae and progressive-rock, performing original material alongside a variety of covers.
Covered artists include Talking Heads, Freddie Hubbard, Yes, The Police, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Beck, Grover Washington Jr., Pee Wee Ellis, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Carla Bley, Prince, Pablo Beltrán Ruiz, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Grateful Dead, The Band, Neil Young, Paul Simon, Radiohead, Pink Floyd, Jean-Luc Ponty, Men at Work, ZZ Top, The Greyboy All-Stars, John Scofield and more.”
For more information on Concerned Neighbor, visit them online at www.concernedneighbor.com, or on Facebook and Instagram as “concernedneighborband,” or at Bandsintown as “concernedneighbor.”