NEW BUFFALO, MICH. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they have partnered with United States Veterans Service Dogs (USVSD) in the Puppy With A Purpose initiative that allows volunteers to raise a future service dog for a veteran.
“USVSD is dedicated to helping veterans return to a new normal by training and placing quality service dogs with veterans to mitigate the effects of mental and physical disabilities,” a news release stated. During the program, Four Winds Casinos team members will serve as volunteer puppy raisers.
Puppy raisers provide loving homes and teach their puppy good foundational behaviors. USVSD puppy raisers play a vital role because they care for the puppies from around 8 weeks old until they are recalled to formal training between 14 and 18 months old.
“After the dog is recalled to formal training, they train with professional service dog trainers for 3-6 months,” the release stated. “Once they complete their training, they will be matched with their forever person. The puppy raiser will be invited to the graduation ceremony where they will hand over their puppy’s leash and see the impact they made on a veteran’s life.”
More information on USVSD and details on how to donate can be found at www.usveteransservicedogs.org, and additional information is at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.