SOUTH BEND — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend.
With its expansion, the gaming floor now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, and an additional cage and cashier area, according to a news release.
The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property, which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views, the release notes. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
“It’s hard to believe we opened our first Four Winds Casino location 15 years ago in New Buffalo, Michigan, on Aug. 2, 2007,” said Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. “We couldn’t be more proud of the success of our four casino locations, which is a credit to our hardworking casino operations team and all of our Four Winds team members. We’d also like to thank our project manager, general contractors, construction workers and vendors in helping us reach this important milestone.”
The newly-expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend features 11 new table games, including 21 + 3 w/ Top 3, Lucky Lucky, Blackjack, Roulette, High Card Flush and Heads Up Holdem’. Table games will remain open from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m., seven days a week.
A total of 850 new slot machines include popular titles such as Dragon Link, Cash Express, Big Fish, Buffalo Link, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, The Price is Right, Jumanji, Conan and Cashman Bingo. A dedicated Video Poker section has also been created with an additional 56 games, according to the release.
Four Winds South Bend’s new High Limit Room features an additional 46 slot machines with denominations ranging from 5 cents to $100.
“Today’s unveiling of the newly expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend will provide guests with a glimpse of what’s to come for the remaining build-out,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “During our 15-year-history, we’ve continually strived to not only offer something distinctively unique, but also raise the bar for gaming in the Midwest by way of our amenities, dining options, entertainment and excellent service provided by our warm and welcoming staff.
"We are very excited for guests to experience our new slots and table games," he added of the expansion. "We look forward to showing more of what Four Winds South Bend has to offer in the coming months.”
The expansion of Four Winds South Bend has created 350 construction jobs with 10% being Native American preference, and will create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs at the casino resort once construction is complete, the release notes.
Anyone interested in following the progress of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend can do so by accessing the construction camera on the Four Winds Casinos website or by using the following link: https://app.oxblue.com/open/wilhelm/fourwinds.
ABOUT THE POKAGON BAND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Bill Clinton in September of 1994.
The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens.
The Pokagon Band’s 10-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Michigan, with a satellite office in South Bend.
More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov.