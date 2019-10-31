GOSHEN — Voters have four choices to fill two at-large seats on the Goshen City Council. At-large representatives are selected by all the voters in Goshen.
There are two Republicans and two Democrats seeking the seats. The two candidates with the most votes are elected.
Charles D. Mumaw is one of the Democratic candidates. He lives at 1425 Greencroft Dr. Apt. 237.
Mumaw is a retired executive for Primerica. He is a mission associate with MBM in Israel and worked in the 1970s in sales for Fidelity Union Life and as a factory worker for Holiday Rambler. He earned an associate’s degree from Hesston College and then graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Goshen College in 1967 and worked as an educator in Ohio and Indiana from 1967 to 1972.
David Daugherty, 70, is a Republican candidate for an at-large seat. He lives at 1101 Park Meadow Dr. He is married to Rhonda Daugherty. They are parents of three daughters.
Daugherty retired as president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce in 2017 after 14 years of service.
Julia King, 52, 312 River Vista Dr., is a Democrat and incumbent at-large city council representative.
She is married to Stuart Meade and they are the parents of a daughter.
Republican Brett Weddell is an incumbent at-large city council representative. He lives at 916 Larimer Dr. He and his wife, Robin, are parents of two sons. Weddell is a doctor of optometry and is a co-owner of the Wellington & Weddell Eye Care in Goshen.
Q&A
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Goshen City Council?
DAUGHERTY: My personal mission has been to have a career where I could make my community a better place to live and work for everyone. I am a graduate of Ball State with a degree in urban and regional studies. I spent 40 years in chamber management in Indiana, Ohio and Colorado. In every community where I have lived, I was able to work with businesses, individuals and city councils to meet my lifetime mission. Goshen has proven to be the best place to achieve this mission thanks to the leadership at the chamber, the mayor’s office and other community partners.
KING: I bring City Council experience, citywide neighborhood organizing experience (LaCasa), communications experience and the experience of living life in a small business household. As a resident of Goshen for 29 years, I bring familiarity with the city; I also bring the perspective of someone who moved around in childhood and experienced varying cultures, races and religions. That background, I hope, helps me listen respectfully to a range of voices and opinions. I value the deep roots that many longtime Goshen families have in our community — as well as the new families who bring new traditions. Each deserves fair representation.
MUMAW: I was in small business (financial services) for 25 years in Goshen and Elkhart. I served as airport commissioner in the late '70s. I volunteered with the Goshen Jaycees and was international director when we established the sister-city relationship with Bexbach, West Germany, in 1979. I attended and graduated from the Goshen Police Department's Citizen Academy lead by Capt. Joe Brown. I have been a precinct leader since the early '70s. I have been a state delegate numerous times and a national delegate once. I ran in several township and state General Assembly races. I have been the chair of the Greencroft Goshen Resident Association Council.
WEDDELL: I am a 2001 graduate of IU School of Optometry with a doctorate of optometry. I have been a small business owner in downtown Goshen at Wellington & Weddell Eye Care for the past 18 years; managing a staff, meeting payroll and dealing with patients of all ages. I am currently a board member for Goshen Rotary and LaCasa. I have served for seven years as an at-large council representative, served on the county redevelopment commission, the city redevelopment commission and the traffic commission. I have an in-depth understanding of the city projects and budgeting process that is required for being an active council representative for the city.
Some community members have stated there is not enough affordable rental or owner-occupied housing in the city. As a council member, would you consider changing ordinances to allow alternative housing solutions, such as subdivisions for tiny houses?
WEDDELL: I have always been open to discussions of our city ordinances and looking for ways that we can improve upon our city. As a member of the LaCase board, I have gained a better understanding and appreciation for quality, affordable housing. As a member of the RDC, I was involved in the approval of The Hawks, Park 33 Apartments and the Mill Race Co-housing subdivision. The latter is a perfect example of an area where we approved smaller footprint homes with reduced set-backs. I believe that there are times and places where special circumstances allow for the creation of such subdivisions, however I would be very cautious in making any major changes to our ordinances and would rely on zoning variances.
DAUGHERTY: Discussion of the housing shortage has been on the table for several years in Goshen. We need to reduce the pain of developing in our community that discourages and reduces the desire of people to risk capital in our community. There have been efforts to address this issue, but more needs to be done. Having been on the LaCasa board, they do a wonderful job of addressing this issue. I am intrigued by the idea of tiny houses and feel it could be an option, again someone must be willing to risk their capital to make it happen.
KING: Yes, I would consider changing zoning ordinances to allow alternative housing solutions in Goshen. But before committing to any specifics, city council should work with the mayor, city staff, housing experts and the public to determine what kind of changes would be most beneficial for Goshen. Zoning laws are fairly complex and changing them can be highly contentious. Council members and the public need to understand the consequences of maintaining current zoning ordinances — as well as the consequences of altering our zoning ordinances. We must dig in and fully educate ourselves and the community.
MUMAW: We currently have many vacant houses in Goshen, but many landlords will not accept HUD housing vouchers. We should devise a list of landlords who would accept those vouchers, and would abide with local housing codes and certify them on a list as co-operating landlords. This would be on a voluntary list. Other options could be evaluated as to the location, land use, neighborhood restrictions and other conditions.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Goshen City Council.
MUMAW: Resolutions are a tool that city councils could use to push positive ideas. Sidewalk restoration is a budget item now. A study has been completed that graded our neighborhood sidewalks or lack of sidewalks. A systemic renewal of all neighborhoods is currently proceeding, regardless of median income. All neighborhoods should have access to public transportation, including those east and north of the railroad. I would propose a “Lincoln Link” starting at the courthouse and connecting schools, Menards, the fairgrounds, Blackport, East Lincoln, Olive, Middlebury, North Main to Oaklawn to Michigan Avenue, Wilden to C.R. 45, to Reith Boulevard, to Market Centre Walmart, and back.
WEDDELL: There are not any specific initiatives that I would be pursuing. I would continue supporting initiatives that provide for the safety of our community. I also fully believe that the mayor’s office, our diligent department heads and city staff are the ones with the pulse of our community. I would rather support ideas and initiatives brought forth from these individuals than forcing arbitrary initiatives that may be counter to the betterment of Goshen as a whole.
DAUGHERTY: My top priority is having a safe community for everyone who lives, works and visits Goshen. I recently saw a handbill pasted to a wall downtown that read, “Tell a neighbor, not the Police.” Telling a neighbor is good, telling the police is not just good, it is important. Working with the mayor and the police department, I would like to make sure that everyone understands that our police department is here to serve — everyone. Second, I would like to continue working to make sure Goshen is a community where people want to live, and businesses want to grow.
KING: I will continue as a voice for transparent, inclusive government that works for everyone. I will advocate for improved internal communication and cooperation through annual city council planning retreats and the formation of standing legislative and fiscal committees. Without these in place, council exists as a reactive body rather than a branch of local government whose members were elected to help establish a collective vision for Goshen. One example of an initiative I'd encourage is a review/update of Goshen's tax phase-in policy — but any action requires a clear and deliberate decision-making framework, which is why I champion council organization.
What else would you like the voters to know about your candidacy and the City Council.
KING: Maybe the most important thing I can convey is that government is about YOU. It's about the quality of life in your city, in your neighborhood, on your street. We are here to listen and do our best to use our collective resources to help make Goshen the best community it can be. Elected officials do their best work — make their best decisions — when they hear a range of ideas from a range of people. Your input is invaluable. Please toss it into the mix and stir frequently!
MUMAW: Legal inconvenience was created by the Indiana General Assembly two years ago to confuse voters. If you vote for each individual contest the problem is solved. However, if you vote “straight ticket,” a problem arises. If you are in a multi-candidate contest where two of four candidates are elected, you may have difficulty finding their names. You may have to hit the “Next Button” several times to find a small box with four names in smaller print. My name is the last one on the ballot. Last year, 1,400 voters did not finish their ballot in Elkhart Township.
WEDDELL: This will be the third campaign I have participated in. Each campaign has been a positive one, highlighting my qualities and how I can help continue moving Goshen forward into the future. I have never campaigned “against” another candidate but only “for” my candidacy. Anyone who has participated in city meetings knows that I come with an open mind, strong arguments and questions, and always leave state and national politics outside. City priorities and initiatives are not party specific, and I will always put Goshen and its residents above all other interests while serving on Goshen City Council.
DAUGHERTY: One question I was asked when going door-to-door was, “You know a lot about the business community but what about the neighborhoods?” One of my first community learning experiences was with Mayor Kauffman on some community conversations with the Latino community. That experience gave me insight on the issues that this community faces. The other was my experience on the LaCasa board. The LaCasa experience put me in a position where I learned a lot about the housing and neighborhood needs. Walking the neighborhoods with my fellow candidates and talking to people has also been a wonderful learning experience.
