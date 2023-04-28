Middlebury — Four candidates, Miranda Cripe, Michael Holloway, Kevin Miller and Jeremy Yahwak, are vying for the title of the Republican nominee for the upcoming Middlebury Town Council At-Large election.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates seeking the at-large seat on the Middlebury Town Council.
Below is some background information, plus the submitted responses from the four candidates.
MIRANDA CRIPE
Age: 55
Education: Technical certificate in Medical Assisting from Ivy Tech, South Bend
Employment: Horizon Education Alliance
Family, hobbies, etc.: Husband of 35 years, Rod Cripe, two grown children: Ben & Brooke, voracious reader, likes to travel
MICHAEL HOLLOWAY
Age: 61
Education: some college
Employment: Coachmen RV Plant Manager
Family, hobbies, etc.: Wife, Paula, two sons, seven grandsons, Middlebury Little League Board, Roma Learning to Fly Board of Directors (non-profit), Little League Umpire
KEVIN MILLER
Age: 66
Education: Attended Ivy Tech
Employment: retired from the Middlebury Police Department
Family, hobbies, etc.: camping
JEREMY YAHWAK
Age: 34, Middlebury
Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University
Employment: civil engineer
Family, hobbies, etc.: married with three daughters, enjoys woodworking, bicycling, and outdoor cooking
- In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Middlebury Town Council. The questions and candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as a member of the Middlebury Town Council?
Cripe: I love the town of Middlebury, and want to continue to make it a great place to live and work. I feel a civic responsibility as a resident to serve where I can, and this is where I have been called to do so.
Holloway: I am running for the town council position because love this town. I have lived here over 30 years now and raised my family here. I appreciate the uniqueness of Middlebury as a small Midwest town. I want to keep it that way. I believe in organic growth and providing the community with a lifestyle as well as amenities to make life better.
Miller: I have served the Town of Middlebury since 1982. First as a volunteer EMT, then as a reserve police officer, then 26 years as a full-time Middlebury Police Officer. I have raised my family here and have a connection with the town and the people. Serving on the town council will allow me to help keep Middlebury moving forward while trying to keep the small-town atmosphere that we love.
Yahwak: I want to serve on the town council because I believe in the duty of participating in the self-governance of our community. I am fortunate to be able to live and raise my three daughters with my wife in such a wonderful town. I want to continue the tradition of our small town to preserve the valuable residents and small businesses we have while also supporting smart and controlled growth through public engagement.
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Cripe: I have served on the council for the last six years, and president for the last four. I’ve lived here for 35 years, seen and lived through a ton of change in that time, and have a good perspective due to my experiences. I am great with people and encourage dialogue and collaboration, even though it may be uncomfortable at times.
Holloway: Having lived here for the length of time that I have provides me with the insight to keep Middlebury as unique as we can. Having been both a business owner and part of large organizations, I have a wide breadth of experiences that will allow me to bring a perspective we may not currently have on the team.
Miller: I feel I can be an effective town council member, due to my background with the Middlebury Police Department. I was a supervisor, (sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief, and chief) for 25 of my 26 years with the department. As chief, I worked closely with the council over the last seven years of my career. I am familiar with the town infrastructure, working with the other town departments, working on and within a budget. Possibly my biggest insight may be what not to do as a council member. Having attended well over one hundred council meetings, I witnessed times when citizen concerns could have been handled differently than they were. Being retired, I do not have other job responsibilities, which allows me more time for town concerns. It also allows me more time to address any concerns of citizens and to assist the town manager in any way I can.
Yahwak: My career as a civil engineer in design and construction of public works projects gives me the advantage of understanding much of our public infrastructure i.e. roadways, water, and sewer utilities. As a father of three daughters, I feel it important to have a voice on the council that can speak for parents and understand the challenges that families face in the modern era.
Question 3: If (re)elected to the town council, what would some of your top goals be when it comes to the position?
Cripe: Continue to work on improving communication to residents about municipal events that affect them, finding ways to fund the capital items the town needs, investigate acceptable housing solutions, and discover ways to work with INDOT on improving traffic through the town center.
Holloway: My goals for the position are to protect the uniqueness that is Middlebury and serve the citizens of this town with the respect and dignity they deserve.
Miller: My goals if elected, would be to continue to upgrade town infrastructures, many of which are already in the planning stages. I would continue to work with all town department heads to keep the standards for all employees high and keep our employees, with competitive wages and benefits. I would strive to address citizen concerns in a timely manner, and if a specific concern cannot be resolved, try and give a satisfactory explanation why the concern was handled the way it was.
Yahwak: During my first term on town council, my primary goal was to keep the public informed as much as I could on issues that were happening within the town. If elected, I will continue this goal to keep the public informed as much as possible and to also make myself available to anyone who has questions or comments regarding town government. I also will work closely with town employees to maintain and improve our town infrastructure. As an example, bringing drinking water to every home and business in Middlebury is no easy task. It requires a well-maintained, durable system that begins at the water treatment plant and ends at the kitchen sink. I will work to secure as much outside funding as possible without raising water bills to keep our utilities thriving. I will listen to those with ideas and concerns so we can keep Middlebury the special and great community that it is.