WAKARUSA — Four young women are vying for the title of Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival Queen, while eight kindergarten students are hoping to become Maple Syrup Festival Sweethearts.
The winners will be announced during the coronation ceremony, to take place April 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the brand new building christened “Doc’s Pavilion,” at the intersection of West Waterford and Olive streets.
There will be one girl chosen to represent the community as the Queen, and there will also be one contestant named as the winner of the “Spirit of Wakarusa” essay contest. Submitting an essay about a meaningful event or person in the contestant’s life has been a tradition of the Festival pageant for many years. The Queen and essay winner will both receive a sash, a jar of maple syrup, and $25 in Chamber bucks, while the Queen also takes home a floral bouquet.
For the Sweetheart contest, people can vote by visiting Larimer Furniture, Interra Credit Union, Richmond’s Feed, and Grandma’s Pantry, all of Wakarusa. There, patrons will find jars for each contestant, and the one who can raise the most money will be given the title. The new Sweetheart receives a crown and $25 Chamber bucks.
The prospective Queen contestants are as follows:
Kahlan Marie Geiger
Kahlan is the daughter of Dylan Geiger and Danielle & William Smith of Wakarusa. Kahlan is an 8th grade student who attends Wakarusa Missionary Church. Her hobbies include painting, drawing, reading, and singing. Her ambition in life is to be a teacher.
Jalayne Nicole Hurst
Jalayne is the daughter of Braden and Joy Hurst of New Paris. She is a 7th grader involved with the NorthWood Middle School band and choir, robotics, and the NorthWood Pumas soccer league. Jalayne is also a member of the 4-H beef club and Fashion Revue. Her hobbies include bullet journaling, riding dirt bikes, swimming, baking, and showing beef cattle. Inspired by helping her dad, her ambition in life is to become an electrical engineer.
Remington Rigsby
Remington is the daughter of Rocco and Billi Rigsby of Wakarusa. She is in the 7th grade and is involved in soccer, volleyball, and shooting sports for 4-H. Remington attends Wakarusa Missionary Church, and her hobbies include baking, swimming, riding bikes, singing, dancing, and playing with her brother. Her ambition in life is to be an inspiration to others and help those who are in need.
Taylor Stump
Taylor is the daughter of Samuel and Kara Stump of Wakarusa. She is in the 8th grade, and is involved in the Knee Deep in 4-H Club, yearbook club, travel soccer, and cross country. Taylor has also been involved in musicals, ISSMA and Circle the State performances. Her ambition in life is to go to a Christian college, where she’ll study elementary education.
Candidates for the Sweetheart title are:
Arabella Yoder
Arabella is the daughter of Aaron and Amanda Yoder of Wakarusa. She recently turned seven years old, and she is a student of Mrs. Egendorfer’s kindergarten class.
Ava Jo Shrock
Ava is the daughter of Aaron and Erica Shrock of Wakarusa. Ava is six years old and a student of Mrs. Roddy’s kindergarten class.
Logan Ellis
Logan is the daughter of Cassie and Damon Ellis of Wakarusa. Logan is six years old and a student of Mrs. Egendorfer’s kindergarten class.
Isla Noelle Glenn
Isla is the daughter of Heather and Jo Anna Thompson, and Dustin and Amy Glenn of Elkhart. She is five years old, and is a student in Mrs. Beron’s kindergarten class.
Mavis Sandy
Mavis is the daughter of Jay Sandy and Cara Cook of Wakarusa. She is six years old and a student of Mrs. Beron’s kindergarten class.
Adelaide Burkhart
Adelaide is the daughter of Ryan and Haley Burkhart of Wakarusa. Adelaide is seven years old and a student in Mrs. Boocher’s kindergarten class.
Maddison McNally
Maddison is the daughter of Justin and Caitlyn McNally of Wakarusa. She is five years old and a student of Ms. Spano’s kindergarten class at The Montessori Academy of Edison Lakes.
Finley Rae Wisler
Finley is the daughter of Justin and Johanna Wisler of Wakarusa. She is six years old and a student of Mrs. Boocher’s kindergarten class.