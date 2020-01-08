GOSHEN — On the first day of candidate filings in Elkhart County Wednesday, four Republicans filed their paperwork to seek positions on the primary ballot.
Those are:
• Adam Bujalski, 23919 C.R. 32, Goshen — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Bradley D. Rogers — County Commissioner District 2, state convention delegate and precinct committeeman, no address provided
• Tina M. Wenger, 61634 C.R. 13, Goshen — County Council at-large
• Joe Guerrero, 65831 Barrens Dr., Goshen — state convention delegate and precinct committeeman
