GOSHEN — On the first day of candidate filings in Elkhart County Wednesday, four Republicans filed their paperwork to seek positions on the primary ballot.

Those are:

• Adam Bujalski, 23919 C.R. 32, Goshen — County Council at-large and state convention delegate

• Bradley D. Rogers — County Commissioner District 2, state convention delegate and precinct committeeman, no address provided

• Tina M. Wenger, 61634 C.R. 13, Goshen — County Council at-large

• Joe Guerrero, 65831 Barrens Dr., Goshen — state convention delegate and precinct committeeman

