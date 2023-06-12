ELKHART — Four people were injured when they were attacked by two dogs Monday morning. The owner of the dogs was arrested.
According to a report from Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp, at about 9:09 a.m. Monday, a 79-year-old woman was walking her leashed dog on Green Valley Parkway near Melrose Place when two male Staffordshire bull terriers ran into the street and attacked them. Three people in the area rushed to aid the woman; however, they were injured as well, Culp stated.
The officer who responded to the scene found the dogs in the immediate area. "Due to their active aggression, both were shot to protect the citizens and first responders on scene," Culp stated in a press release. "One dog died at the scene and the second was transported by the Elkhart County Humane Society for treatment."
The 79-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for serious injuries to their backs and lower extremities, the report reads.
Two 38-year-old women were assessed by paramedics for lower extremity injuries and declined further medical treatment at the scene.
The 79-year-old female's dog suffered no apparent injuries in the attack.
Further investigation determined that Hector Valadez, 50, Elkhart, was the owner of the dogs, Culp reported. Valadez was taken into custody for two counts of harboring a non-immunized dog as a Class B misdemeanor.