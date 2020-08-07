Ten new COVID-19-related deaths were reported statewide Friday, including four new deaths locally.
Elkhart County and St. Joseph County both reported two new deaths each, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
More than 1,200 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, with 164 of those coming from Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties, the ISDH reported.
An additional 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, officials stated.
Here are the numbers reported Friday:
Statewide — 72,254 positive cases, up 1,253; 2,821 deaths, up 10; 817,104 tested, up 12,884; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.5%.
Elkhart County — 4,760 positive cases, up 47; 82 deaths, up two; 36,205 tested, up 413; positivity rate, 13.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.8%.
LaGrange County — 556 positive cases, up two; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,624 tested, up 21; positivity rate, 21.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.8%.
Noble County — 659 positive cases, up 13; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,179 tested, up 75; positivity rate, 10.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.8%.
Kosciusko County — 840 positive cases, up 15; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,252 tested, up 206; positivity rate, 9.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 5%.
St. Joseph County — 3,373 positive cases, up 74; 81 deaths, two new; 45,940 tested, up 768; positivity rate, 7.3%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.1%.
Marshall County — 771 positive cases, up 13; 22 deaths, zero new; 7,260 tested, up 94; positivity rate, 10.6%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.9%.
As of today, nearly 33% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available across the state.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
MIDDLEBURY MUSEUM REOPENS
The Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave., has reopened for a shortened 2020 season, officials announced Friday. The museum closed in December with the intention to reopen in early 2020 with a new exhibit. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertainty regarding reopening requirements and restrictions, the 2020 exhibit was delayed until now, officials stated in a news release.
The 2020 exhibit, presenting artifacts and information celebrating sports in the Middlebury area, is now open to the public. The exhibit includes sports activities and achievements from Middlebury High School, Jefferson High School, Northridge High school and local club and business teams.
There is also a display of medals won by Sam Grewe, of Middlebury, who lost his right leg to cancer while he was in middle school and who has gone on to become a world champion in high jump. His achievements include a Silver Medal from the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a number of Gold Medals from world para athletic events.
In accordance with pandemic restrictions, the museum requires visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing. No more than six visitors will be allowed in the exhibit area at any one time, officials stated.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
