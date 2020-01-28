GOSHEN — Four new candidates filed Monday for the May 5 primary election, among them three Republicans and one Democrat.
Filing for office are:
• Douglas L. Nisley, 1929 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 7
• Jeremy J. Yahwak, P.O. Box 5, Middlebury — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Middlebury 2
• Republican Ray A. Wenger, 61634 C.R. 13, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Democrat Tim Carroll, 54650 Sundale Place, Elkhart — state convention delegate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.