GOSHEN — Four new candidates filed Monday for the May 5 primary election, among them three Republicans and one Democrat.

Filing for office are:

• Douglas L. Nisley, 1929 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 7

• Jeremy J. Yahwak, P.O. Box 5, Middlebury — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Middlebury 2

• Republican Ray A. Wenger, 61634 C.R. 13, Goshen — state convention delegate 

• Democrat Tim Carroll, 54650 Sundale Place, Elkhart — state convention delegate 

