WAKARUSA — Four kindergarten girls hope to be the next Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival Sweetheart, who will be chosen Friday.
At this event, each girl will be recognized and receive her Sweetheart sash and floral bouquet.
Voting (by cash) has taken place at local businesses. The girl with the most money will be named Sweetheart.
Local businesses hosting voting jars include: Grandma’s Pantry, Richmond’s Feed, and Interra Credit Union (Wakarusa).
Sweetheart candidates include:
Tess Bowen
Bowen is the daughter of Joel and Jenna Bowen of Wakarusa. Bowen is 6 years old and is a kindergarten student. She has a younger brother, Jace, and attends Nappanee Missionary Church. Bowen enjoys ballet and jazz at Lee Ann Stewart Dance School. She also enjoys playing with friends, swimming, cheering, playing dress up and shopping at Target. Her dream is to one day be a NorthWood cheerleader.
Lillian Kay Hunsberger
Lillian Kay Hunsberger is the daughter of Brooke and Kyle Hunsberger of Elkhart. Hunsberger is 6 years old and is a kindergarten student. Hunsberger is a fantastic big sister to her two little sisters. She loves going to Sunday school and AWANA. Hunsberger is active and enjoys soccer, swimming, exploring and riding motor vehicles with her dad. She loves school and making friends.
Ruby Mattern
Ruby Mattern is the daughter of Ryan and Angie Mattern of Wakarusa. She is 6 years old and is in kindergarten. Mattern has two older sisters, Hannah and Natalie. She and her family attend Wakarusa Missionary Church. Mattern likes playing soccer and softball. She enjoys roller skating, going on bike rides, and swimming. Mattern loves going to NorthWood sporting events and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
McKenna Oberlin
McKenna Paige Oberlin is the daughter of Miranda Long and Matt Oberlin of Wakarusa. Oberlin is 5 years old and is a kindergarten student. She loves playing with her two sisters, whether it is at the park or playing indoors. She has a great imagination and loves to learn and teach her younger sister. Oberlin loves to do crafts, play games and ride her hover board. She attends Grace Community Church, Goshen.
