GOSHEN — Four additional candidates filed for the May 5 primary election, according to Carol Smith, chief deputy clerk of Elkhart County.

Filing for office are:

• Nancy L. Wait, 23604 River Lake Court, Elkhart — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Concord 27

• James A. Kuhenschmidt, 22468 Spicewood Drive, Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Concord 28

• Erica Emanuel, 58279 Hemminger Drive, Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Jefferson 5 and state convention delegate

• Democrat Eric Settles, 2560 Links Drive, Apt. 3A, Elkhart — state convention delegate

